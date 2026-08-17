Former Tigers Catcher Jake Rogers Breaks 122-Year MLB Record

It’s been nothing short of a complete whirlwind over the last few weeks for former Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers, who recently helped his new team, the Chicago White Sox, complete a three-game series sweep at Comerica Park this weekend.

Rogers, who made his first appearance back in Detroit since being traded in late July, was given a hearty reception by the fans when it came time for his first at-bat against the Tigers.

And thanks to his multiple stops since his first trade on July 30, Rogers has set a new MLB record that originally stood for over 120 years.

Former Detroit Tigers Catcher Jake Rogers Has Established A New MLB Record

Rogers has now played for four different MLB clubs in a span of 21 days, which broke the record previously held by Frank Huelsman since 1904.

The Tigers traded him to Baltimore on July 30 as part of their deadline activity, but the catcher appeared in just three games for the Orioles before being moved again—this time to Boston alongside Adley Rutschman. His stint with the Red Sox proved to be just as brief.

Once Rutschman was activated from the injured list, Boston designated Rogers for assignment and ultimately lost him to the Chicago White Sox on waivers.

In an ironic twist, Rogers’ White Sox debut came Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park, putting him back on the field in Detroit.

It Was A Strange Feeling For Jake Rogers Returning To Comerica Park

For Rogers, it was naturally a strange phenomenon to start his tenure with the White Sox against the club with which he spent the first six years of his MLB career.

“It’s been a crazy few weeks here, been a whirlwind to say the least,” Rogers explained. “It’s been fun to kind of meet some new guys and kind of bounce around, so to say. But it’s kind of good to get settled in here with Chicago, funny to kind of have a full turnaround and play my first game with [the White Sox] in Detroit. Of course it happens like that.”

Meanwhile, he noted that his brief time with the Red Sox was a positive experience.