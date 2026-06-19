The Detroit Tigers, who open up a three-game set at Comerica Park against the American League Central Division rival Chicago White Sox, had penciled in fan favorite Justin Verlander to get the start on Sunday afternoon.

It would have been his first start in Detroit as a Tigers pitcher since 2017, right before he was traded to the Houston Astros, with whom he would win multiple World Series rings. However, Verlander has been hampered by left hip inflammation all season long.

He had been working to come back to the rotation, but experienced another setback. While throwing a bullpen session in Houston this week, he suffered a left hamstring strain. According to skipper AJ Hinch, Verlander won’t be available for multiple weeks.

It’s the latest frustrating setback for the 43 year-old pitcher, who knows that Father Time eventually comes for everyone.

Detroit Tigers Pitcher Justin Verlander Admits The Sad Truth After His Latest Injury Setback

Verlander admitted that his latest setback has left him feeling understandably frustrated, especially since it was so close to what was supposed to be a special afternoon in front of the home fans on Sunday.

“Just really unfortunate, man. Just sucks,” Verlander said on Friday. “I don’t know what else to say.”

“My hip actually feels fairly good,” Verlander said. “All of a sudden, my hamstring was bugging me, and I had to cut my bullpen short. Anytime I’m not able to get my work in, it means something’s definitely off.”

Verlander, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and a former American League MVP, admitted that his career could be winding down.

“I’ve always said that I want to play till the wheels fall off,” Verlander said. “And I don’t know, maybe they are falling off. I hope not.”

However, he made it clear that retirement hasn’t crossed his mind – at least, not yet.

“I’m in the middle of a season,” Verlander said. “There’s no giving up. This is halfway through a season that I committed to the Tigers for, and I intend on trying to give it my everything until the season’s over.”

“If I can’t be healthy and I continue to prove that I can’t be healthy, that’s something that I have to really evaluate.”

In the meantime, he said that he has no other choice but to try and press on with what’s best for the club.

“First and foremost right now, it’s head down, work hard, get past this, try to get back out there for the Detroit Tigers and myself,” Verlander said. “And see what I can do.”

Justin Verlander Has Missed Most Of This Season

Verlander returned to the Tigers for the first time since 2017, inking a one-year contract to come back to the club he tossed a pair of no-hitters with while also advancing twice to the World Series.

However, he’s been unavailable since late April because of hip inflammation, and this latest setback only pushes his next starting date back several weeks.

While it’s not ideal, this could very well be Verlander’s last year in the majors.