Tigers’ Kevin McGonigle Sets All-Time Record

Kevin McGonigle arrived in the major leagues at the start of this season with a massive amount of hype.

The Detroit Tigers have to be absolutely thrilled with how he has lived up to it.

It hasn’t been the ideal Tigers season. They won’t be going to the playoffs. They traded Tarik Skubal.

But when they think about their future, there’s one obvious, awesome reason to smile — McGonigle is a rising superstar, and he’s all theirs for the foreseeable future.

That was true regardless of what McGonigle did in the final week of this regular season, but he made sure to leave an extra mark on the franchise with what he accomplished on Wednesday afternoon against the Washington Nationals.

Kevin McGonigle Sets All-Time Tigers Record

McGonigle has now reached base more than any other rookie in Tigers history.

Back in 1953, Harvey Kuenn reached base 260 times.

McGonigle passed that on Wednesday, first tying it with a double and then exceeding it later in the ballgame.

With a one-out double in the third inning, Kevin McGonigle has reached base safely 260 times, tying the club record set by Harvey Kuenn in 1953. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) September 23, 2026

Flashback to Harvey Kuenn

This is a good excuse to go down a rabbit hole and check out what Harvey Kuenn did back in the day.

Kuenn was originally from the state of Wisconsin, and 1953 was his first full season after playing 19 games the year before.

In that 1953 season, Kuenn hit .308 with 33 doubles, seven triples and two home runs. He led the majors in plate appearances, at bats and hits.

He went on to play parts of 15 seasons in the major leagues, also getting time with the Giants, Cubs, Phillies and then-Indians.

Kuenn won the 1959 batting title for Detroit by hitting .353 that year.

He retired with a .303 career average.

Kevin McGonigle Rookie Season

McGonigle has now totaled 165 hits and 94 walks on his rookie season.

Through action on Wednesday, he’s got a .278 average, .378 on-base percentage, .428 slugging percentage and .806 OPS.

McGonigle has hit 28 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs.

The lefty hitter was originally the No. 37 overall pick out of high school in 2023, and he rose quickly through the minors while proving he was going to be a star as soon as he arrived.

Sometimes, the can’t miss prospects like McGonigle do, in fact, miss. McGonigle didn’t miss, though. This is just the start of a magnificent major league career.

He’d likely give the kind of answer many players would, that he wants the Tigers as a team to be more competitive in the future.

But for the Detroit fanbase, it has to be exciting that McGonigle lived up to the hype like this. It gives them something to believe in heading into the offseason.