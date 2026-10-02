Tigers Named Landing Spot For $110 Million Starter

The season came and went for the Detroit Tigers without a berth in the MLB postseason, ending what was a bid for a third straight campaign of playing beyond the regular season.

The Tigers were largely undone by a myriad of injuries to key players, along with a frustrating inability to hold onto leads late in games. While there were multiple positives, including the emergences of rookies Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark, the fact remains that the Tigers traded away Tarik Skubal, Jake Rogers, and Casey Mize as part of their roster turnover.

Now that they’re officially in the offseason, they’re being linked to an intriguing name that would bring a formidable presence to their pitching rotation, especially after the departures of Skubal and Mize.

The Detroit Tigers Have Been Linked To Kevin Gausman

MLB Insider Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has listed the Tigers as a potential landing spot for pitcher Kevin Gausman, who split this season between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago Cubs.

Kelly began:

“Prior to the trade deadline, the Tigers dealt both Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize. Verlander—who hardly pitched at all in his final season—will be retiring. It’s safe to say that president of baseball operations Scott Harris will be in the market for starting pitching this offseason.

While Skubal has publicly said he would consider a return to the Tigers in free agency, it’s hard to imagine owner Christopher Ilitch authorizing Harris to sign a deal exceeding Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million pact.”

Kelly concluded by saying that Gausman could represent an affordable option for the Tigers.

“Gausman would be a more affordable option, slotting into a rotation also set to feature Framber Valdez, Keider Montero and Jackson Jobe in 2027,” he said.

This season with the Blue Jays and Cubs, Gausman went 9-12 with a 4.51 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP, and 184 strikeouts. He helped the Blue Jays reach the World Series last fall, though they fell short by one win to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

He is coming off the final year of the five-year, $110 million deal he signed with Toronto in 2022.

Kevin Gausman Split This Year Between Toronto AndChicago

Gausman, selected fourth overall by Baltimore in 2012, reached the majors the following season after starting in Double-A. He split time between the Orioles and Triple-A before earning his first two MLB wins against the Yankees.

Gausman became a full-time starter in 2014 and struck out 103 batters in 2015 before being traded to Atlanta. After struggling with the Braves in 2019, he joined Cincinnati and transitioned into a relief role.

Gausman revived his career with the Giants, posting a 3.62 ERA in 2020 before earning his first All-Star selection in 2021. He went 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts that season.

Toronto signed Gausman to a five-year, $110 million contract in 2021. He finished third in AL Cy Young voting in 2023 after leading the league with 237 strikeouts.

After another strong 2025 season, Gausman opened 2026 as Toronto’s Opening Day starter before being traded to the Chicago Cubs in August.