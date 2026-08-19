Tigers Lead MLB In Disturbing Stat After Latest Damaging Loss

It appeared as though the Detroit Tigers had matters well in hand to take two of three games from the National League’s Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon, having taken a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning at PNC Park.

However, as it has done far too many times this season, the Tigers’ bullpen let them down, and they suffered an inexplicable loss.

Tigers closer Kenley Jansen surrendered two home runs in the bottom of the ninth, erasing what was a 3-2 lead which ultimately resulted in a 4-3 Pirates win, dealing Detroit their fifth loss in their last six and dealing a serious blow to their playoff standing in the American League standings.

The Detroit Tigers’ Bullpen Leads Major League Baseball In A Worrying Stat

Following their latest blown save, the Tigers bullpen now stands alone in a rotten category amidst all MLB teams. Detroit has lost 19 games when they lead in the 7th inning or later, two more than any other club in the Majors.

They’ve also blown a total of 28 saves. Had the Tigers even managed to hold the lead in just half of those, their record would be 75-52 instead of 61-66. Thanks to their setback on Wednesday, the Tigers slipped to fourth in the American League Central Division standings.

The Tigers will now travel to Kansas City for a critical three-game set against the Royals, which begins on Friday evening. They’ll next face the Tampa Bay Rays at home for a three-game set before welcoming back Tarik Skubal and the Los Angeles Dodgers to Comerica Park.

Tigers Fans Blast The Bullpen After Latest Implosion

Naturally, there were several upset Tigers fans who can’t believe the state of their bullpen following the club’s latest implosion.

Following the game, the frustration was evident all over social media, with several fans venting their frustration at yet another missed opportunity to move a step closer to a playoff berth.

One fan wrote, “Congrats Scott Harris on constructing the worst bullpen in the history of MLB.”

This fan singled out executive Scott Harris, saying, “Had a win in the palm of their hands but because they have a president of baseball operations that has no clue how to identify pitching talent they get walked off yet again. I don’t care how good his eye for minor league talent is Scott Harris has to go. Inexcusable FA signings.”

Keeping in that vein, this fan said, “And people will still defend the deadline decision after the bullpen keeps blowing winnable games not adding any bullpen help is just beyond stupid Harris has no idea what he is doing.”

“One of the worst bullpens ive watched in my lifetime, id rather watch Drew Sommers be a full time closer than watch Kenley Jansen pitch another f****** inning for this team,” another fan lamented.

Another fan wrote, “Signing Jensen was a horrible move. This bullpen is complete trash, how do you not upgrade it ever? When can we get a RP with some heat? White Sox made a zillion moves and all we do is get waxed in the Skubal deal.”