On The Brink, Tigers Lose Another Starting Pitcher

The Detroit Tigers have been anything but fully healthy this season, notably at the pitching position. Not only has Justin Verlander been limited to only a single game thus far in what will be his final MLB campaign, but Reese Olson was ruled out for the entire season, while Jack Flaherty has also missed considerable time.

Of course, former Tigers ace Tarik Skubal missed several weeks of the campaign after undergoing a non-invasive surgical procedure to remove loose bodies from his throwing arm.

But now, with their season on the brink, the Tigers have lost another starting pitcher due to injury.

Detroit Tigers Starting Pitcher Troy Melton Departs Sunday’s Game Vs. White Sox

The Tigers, who are on the brink of being mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, lost starting pitcher Troy Melton shortly into Sunday’s contest against the divisional rival Chicago White Sox on the Windy City’s south side.

Per Tigers beat writer Jason Beck:

“Tigers starter Troy Melton left the game with an athletic trainer with 2 outs in 4th. What began as a mound visit with pitching coach Chris Fetter eventually included manager A.J. Hinch and assistant athletic trainer Kelly Rhoades. No obvious sign what the issue was,” Beck wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.