Tigers Lose Newly Acquired Outfielder To Concussion List

The Detroit Tigers began their crucial series against the divisional rival Cleveland Guardians earlier this week with a 6-4 victory on Tuesday evening, only to see the Guardians return the favor with a 6-4 victory of their own on Wednesday evening.

However, as both teams prepare for the rubber match on Thursday afternoon, the Tigers have announced a key health update for one of their young players following an injury during Wednesday’s game.

The Detroit Tigers Have Placed Outfielder James Outman On The 7-day Concussion Injured List

During Wednesday evening’s game, Tigers outfielder James Outman, whom they claimed off waivers in June from the divisional rival Minnesota Twins, was struck in the chin by a pitch from Erik Sabrowski.

The Tigers have announced that he’s been placed on the seven-day concussion injury list, and in a corresponding move, they’ve summoned Trei Cruz from Triple-A Toledo.

Outman was originally drafted in 2018 by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and would eventually make his debut in the Majors in 2022. He would later make the Opening Day roster for the Dodgers in the 2023 season, and would go on to hit 23 home runs with 70 RBI with a .248 hitting percentage.

But the following season, he would be optioned back to the minors after struggling at the plate despite once again making the Opening Day roster.

In July of last season, the Dodgers traded him to the Twins in return for Brock Stewart. After being waived by the Twins in June of this season, he was scooped up by the Tigers.

So far this season, Outman is hitting .172 with five home runs and 17 RBI with a .554 OPS.

At 59-61, the Tigers are two games back of the .500 mark, and they’re also 3.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox for the lead in the American League Central Division standings.

As of now, they’re 0.5 games back of the final Wild Card berth in the American League.

The Tigers Claimed James Outman Off Waivers From The Twins

Outman, who started his career as a prospect with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was claimed off waivers from the Twins by the Tigers in June.

“There are a lot of moving parts,” manager A.J. Hinch said of Outman’s arrival. “But improving the outfield defense as a whole was something that we looked into.”

Meanwhile, Outman said that he was looking forward to helping the club win games.

“It’s trying to find ways to help the team win anyway possible,” Outman said. “I take a lot of pride in my defense and base running, trying to impact the game on that end when the bat’s not there, and I think when the bat is there, it’s good.”

He made the most of his debut with the Tigers, crushing a home run and also making a spectacular grab in the second inning against the Guardians. In doing so, he became just the 23rd player since 1920 in Tigers history to homer at their first at-bat with the club.

“A lot of smiles in the dugout,” Hinch said. “He said he loves it here. Why wouldn’t you with that kind of debut?”