Tigers Lose 3-Year Veteran For Remainder Of 2026 After Freak Accident

The Detroit Tigers have suffered more than their fair share of untimely injuries this season, most notably to pitchers Tarik Skubal (now with the Los Angeles Dodgers), and Justin Verlander, who announced that he would be retiring at the end of the campaign.

However, one player who hasn’t suited up since June and suffered a setback during a rehabilitation assignment will not be coming back for the remainder of the season.

Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez, who hasn’t played since June 16, is finished for what’s left of the 2026 campaign thanks to the effects of a freak accident during a training session.

Detroit Tigers Right Fielder Wenceel Perez Is Finished For The Rest Of The 2026 Season

Perez suffered a left orbital bone fracture on June 16 in Houston, when a resistance band snapped during an arm-care routine and struck him directly below his left eye; the injury caused significant swelling and affected both his vision and sensitivity to light.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch, who confirmed the unfortunate update before Detroit’s Friday evening series opener against the Colorado Rockies, indicated that light and activity are still bothering Perez.

“I don’t know how to make an eye heal faster,” he said via Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. “That’s the toughest part.”

“The remedy is rest,” Hinch said. “The light, the activity still bothers him. He’s doing fine. He’s still quote-unquote, rehabbing. But it’s going to be really hard to see him here this year.”

Before the injury occurred, Pererz had hit seven home runs with 17 RBI while batting .180 with a .594 OPS; he was transferred to the 60-day injured list after the injury.

Wenceel Perez Was Originally Signed By The Tigers In 2016

Perez signed with the Tigers as an international free agent in 2016, and he began his professional career in the Dominican Summer League the following year.

He’d climb through the ranks of the Tigers’ organization, eventually reaching High-A West Michigan in 2018 after strong performances in the lower levels. Perez entered 2019 ranked No. 12 among the organization’s top prospects by MLB.com, though he struggled offensively that season.

After losing the 2020 minor-league season because of COVID-19, Perez returned in 2021 and split his time between Lakeland and West Michigan. He then took a big step forward in 2022, combining to hit .295 with 14 home runs, 66 RBI, and 18 stolen bases across West Michigan and Double-A Erie.

Detroit added Perez to its 40-man roster in November 2022, and he spent most of 2023 in the minors before returning to Triple-A Toledo to start 2024.

Perez reached the majors for the first time in April 2024, collecting his first hit and later his first home run against the divisional rival Kansas City Royals. He appeared in 112 games as a rookie, finishing with nine homers and 37 RBI while batting .242.

A back injury delayed his 2025 debut, but he returned in May and homered in his first at-bat. He finished with 13 home runs and 43 RBI in 100 games while batting .244.

Perez opened 2026 in Toledo before returning to Detroit in April after Parker Meadows was injured.

So far in his MLB career, he’s hit .232 with 29 home runs and 97 RBI, along with a .688 OPS.