Tigers Lose Six-Year Veteran For Remainder Of 2026

The Detroit Tigers were able to bounce back from the consecutive walk-off losses they suffered at the hands of the divisional rival Cleveland Guardians on Friday, defeating them by a 6-0 final score on Saturday, thanks in large part to a four-hit performance from outfielder Riley Greene.

But while Greene had recently returned to the Tigers lineup after a prolonged absence thanks to injury, Detroit has announced that they’ve lost another outfielder for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Center fielder Matt Vierling, who has not played since July 29 against the Baltimore Orioles, has been transferred to the 60-Day Injured List, meaning that he’s going to miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

“The Tigers today activated LHP Brant Hurter off the 60-day injured list and optioned LHP Andrew Sears to Triple-A Toledo,” the Tigers’ official PR account on X reported. “To make room for Hurter on the 40-man roster, OF Matt Vierling was transferred to the 60-day injured list.”

The Detroit Tigers Announced That Center Fielder Matt Vierling Is Going To Miss The Rest Of 2026

Vierling initially landed on the 10-day IL due to a left adductor strain on July 31. As if that weren’t enough, he suffered a heel injury in August and has been unavailable since he last suited up on July 29 against Baltimore.

The Tigers knew something was wrong after Vierling was noticeably hobbled against the Orioles while running out a fifth-inning triple. Manager A.J. Hinch said

“His groin was bothering him when he came around on the triple,” Hinch said afterward via MLB.com. “We weren’t going to take any chances.”

He’s been limited to 92 games so far this season and has hit .207 with five home runs and 31 RBI with a .590 OPS.

His absence is only the latest injury trouble that he’s had to deal with, as he started last season on the Injured List with a strained rotator cuff. He was limited to only 31 games in 2025.

Matt Vierling Was Drafted In 2018 By Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Vierling in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. After progressing through the minors, he made his major league debut in June 2021 and quickly established himself as a versatile player capable of handling multiple positions.

He remained with Philadelphia through the 2022 season, batting .246 with six home runs and 32 RBIs.

The Phillies traded Vierling to the Tigers in January 2023 in a deal that also included Nick Maton and Donny Sands. He hit .261 with 10 home runs and 44 RBIs in his first season with Detroit, then followed with 16 homers and 57 RBIs in 2024.

Vierling and the Tigers agreed to a one-year, $3.005 million contract in January 2025, avoiding arbitration. Ahead of the current campaign, Vierling and the Tigers areed to a one-year, $3,255,000 contract extension, including $3,255,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $3,255,000.