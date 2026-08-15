Detroit Tigers Make Announcement on A.J. Hinch During White Sox Series

The Detroit Tigers have won nine of their last 13 games, but they lost their series opener Friday night against the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

Detroit will have ace Troy Melton on the mound Saturday afternoon, and right before first pitch, the team announced some historic news involving manager A.J. Hinch.

Tigers Make Announcement on Hinch

Hinch is in his sixth season as Detroit’s manager and has played a major role in turning the ballclub into a competitive team with postseason aspirations in the American League.

The Tigers’ PR account announced that Saturday’s game marks Hinch’s 933rd as the organization’s manager. That total ties him with Ty Cobb (1921-1926) and Steve O’Neill (1943-1948) for the fifth-most games managed in franchise history.

Today marks A.J. Hinch’s 933rd game as Tigers manager, tying him with Ty Cobb (1921–1926) and Steve O’Neill (1943–1948) for the 5th-most in franchise history.#DNMW pic.twitter.com/eKNkBSSruE — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 15, 2026

Hinch’s Managerial Career

Hinch first became a manager in 2009 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and spent two seasons there before the Houston Astros hired him. He helped Houston win a World Series title in 2017, although the championship later faced heavy scrutiny because of the team’s sign-stealing scandal.

Hinch’s tenure with Houston ended in 2019, and he spent the 2020 season away from baseball before the Tigers hired him in 2021.

Across his managerial career, Hinch owns a 1,024-930 record and a .524 winning percentage.

Hinch has gone 454-478 as Detroit’s manager. The Tigers struggled through his first three seasons as he rebuilt the roster and established his culture, going 77-85, 66-96 and 78-84.

The tides began to turn after that, as Detroit finished more than 10 games over .500 in each of the last two seasons. The Tigers enter Saturday at 60-62 and currently hold the final Wild Card spot.