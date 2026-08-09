Tigers Officially Make Franchise History With Latest Win

While many fans of the Detroit Tigers assumed that the club was waiving the white flag on the 2026 MLB campaign following the trade of ace starter Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, the club clearly is demonstrating other plans.

On Sunday afternoon, the Tigers put the finishing touches on a series victory over the San Francisco Giants in the Bay Area, and in doing so, have officially set team history. With the win, the Tigers have now won seven straight road series, setting a new franchise record.

With the win, the Tigers are now 58-60 and will return home only one game behind the 59-59 Texas Rangers for the final Wild Card playoff spot for the American League.

The Tigers are now also 36-22 since the start of June, the second best record of any American League team in that stretch and helping to put the rotten memories of May in the rear view mirror.

Detroit Tigers Fans Are Fired Up After Their Historic Victory

Following the win, which improved their record to 58-60 and putting them within striking distance of the final American League Wild Card playoff berth, Tigers fans expressed their excitement.

“MELTON, AMAZING BULLPEN, ACTUALLY DID REALLY GOOD LETS GO BEAT THE WHITE SOX!” exclaimed one fan.

This fan said, “The tigers have been so back and were inching closer on this division. Don’t look now but the tigers have gotten hot!🔥”

Another fan is already looking ahead to a potential playoff berth, saying, “This team is a playoff team. Not perfect, no team is, but they can hang in the playoffs.”

“Keep stacking wins baby stay focused Fellas 🐯” exclaimed another fan.

“Outstanding! So proud of their fight,” exclaimed another fan.

The Tigers Have Set a Franchise Record With Seven Straight Road Series Victories

The Tigers earned an extra-innings win over the Giants this afternoon, while also getting a top-notch performance on the mound from starter Troy Melton.

Melton struck out five opposition batters while allowing a single unearned run on four hits in six innings of work; he also allowed a single walk. Meanwhile, Giants starter Logan Webb was equally as impressive, also allowing just one unearned run on four hits.

Zach McKinstry broke the ice for the Tigers after Gleyber Torres grounded into a double play; Kevin McGonigle also reached base.

The Tigers seized control in extra innings, as pinch-hitter Hao-Yu Lee delivered a clutch single to bring Riley Greene home and put Detroit in front by a 2-1 score.

Spencer Torkelson kept the rally going with another base hit, and Max Clark followed with a forceout that allowed Lee to score from third, giving the Tigers a 3-1 cushion; that would be the game’s ultimate outcome.

The Tigers now return home to the friendly confines of Comerica Park, and will next face the rival Cleveland Guardians in a three-game set, followed by another divisional opponent in the Chicago White Sox for three games before departing again for a road swing against the National League’s Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tuesday’s first pitch against the Guardians is slated for 6:40 p.m. ET.