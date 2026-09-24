Tigers Make Jason Benetti Announcement Before Season Ends

The Detroit Tigers won’t be going to the playoffs. Their season will end on the final day of the 2026 MLB regular season, which is Sunday, Sept. 27.

Their struggles this year, and the midseason trade of Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, could mean that there are plenty of changes to come this offseason — if the potential lockout doesn’t limit things too much.

There’s at least one aspect to the Tigers’ future that won’t be changing, though: their announcing crew.

Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson aren’t going anywhere.

Tigers Announcing Announcement

The Tigers announced on Thursday that Benetti and Dickerson are getting “multi-year contract extensions,” not specifying the exact length.

Benetti is the television play-by-play voice of the Tigers, while Dickerson is the radio play-by-play man.

“We’re incredibly proud to have Jason and Dan as the voices of Tigers baseball, and grateful for their eagerness to make an even deeper commitment to our organization,” said Ryan Gustafson, who is the president and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, via a press release. “Several years ago, we made a deliberate decision to improve how we engage with our fans, and building a broadcast worthy of them was central to the effort. Jason and Dan, alongside many others, continue to deliver an entertaining and informed broadcast that is among the best in baseball.”

Jason Benetti Bio Blast

Benetti came to the Tigers from the White Sox ahead of the 2024 season.

He has done national broadcasts for multiple sports, and he brings an impressive array of humor to the booth.

“Thank you to Chris Ilitch, Ryan Gustafson and everyone with the Tigers for being such amazing partners as we’ve grown this broadcast together,” said Benetti, via the press release. “This organization pairs a commitment to excellence with a deep culture of creativity. It’s a rare combination, and it makes every day at the ballpark a joy. Our DSN crew is full of extraordinarily creative people who have established themselves as a gold standard in baseball TV coverage. It is my honor to stand alongside these brilliant people to create what we hope will be endless summers of entertainment for our viewers. The best is yet to come, and I’m proud to keep being part of it.”

Dan Dickerson Bio Blast

Dickerson came aboard in the year 2000 with the Tigers alongside the legendary Ernie Harwell.

He took over the full-time role in 2003, and he also played a role in getting Benetti to Detroit.

“With Benetti’s national profile already established and growing, the Tigers knew they would need a trusted voice to call television games during his network assignments,” the Tigers’ press release wrote. “Though Dickerson had long preferred radio, he agreed without hesitation to take on a slate of television games, knowing it would help the Tigers land a top talent.”

Dickerson, for his part, loves his job.