Latest Tigers Move Signals Potential Major Justin Verlander News

While the Detroit Tigers suffered through one of their worst months in recent memory in May, the good news is that they’ve made a fresh start in June with three straight victories in the form of a series sweep over the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

While there is still plenty of work ahead if the Tigers are realistically going to get back into the thick of the playoff chase, their sweep of the Rays that finally saw their offensive capabilities come alive is an encouraging sign.

But now, their latest move involving their rotation could signal that a beloved fan favorite, who is back in the Motor City for the first time since being traded away in 2017, could be on the verge of a return to the mound.

The Latest Detroit Tigers Move Could Signal Big News For Justin Verlander

According to Detroit Tigers beat writer Chris McCosky, the club plans on moving Ty Madden to the bullpen, which could open up a spot in the rotation for Verlander.

“Ty Madden is moving to the bullpen, most likely opening a rotation spot for Justin Verlander,” McCosky wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Madden will be available for the first time as a traditional reliever on June 5 at home against the visiting Seattle Mariners.

Speaking to reporters before the Tigers’ series finale on Wednesday against the Rays, manager A.J. Hinch indicated that there are decisions ahead as the starting rotation slowly but surely begins to be put back together.

“If you look over the next couple of weeks, we are hoping to get a couple of guys back,” Hinch said via The Detroit Free Press. “Over time, we’re going to need to figure out what’s best to put this pitching staff back together.”

“We’re really just focused on the Seattle series right now,” Hinch said, looking ahead to Detroit’s upcoming set against the Mariners. “Going into the [Minnesota] Twins series [from June 9-11], we’ll have to figure out where everybody is. That feels forever from now, based on where we’re at, but we’re trying to leave our options open for any adjustment we’re going to make to the staff.”

Meanwhile, Madden has no problem with moving back to the bullpen, as it’s his aim to simply help the team be in the best position possible to pick up badly-needed wins.

“I want to do whatever I can to help this team win, whether that be depth or throwing in the bullpen,” Madden said. “Obviously, you want to be in the big leagues – it’s the big leagues. However they see me fit to help this team win, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Justin Verlander Returned To The Tigers This Offseason

Verlander, who was traded to the Houston Astros in 2017 and went on to win multiple World Series after departing Detroit, came back to where his career began during the offseason, signing a one-year, $13 million contract.

However, he’s been unavailable over the last two months because of left hip inflammation.