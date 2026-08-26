Tigers Players Reveal How They Really Feel About Facing Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers are in free-fall mode now, having lost nine of their last 10 games following Wednesday’s setback at Comerica Park against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of their series; they’re now 62-71.

As soon as that series concludes, the Tigers will welcome the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers to Comerica Park, and it will mark the return of former ace pitcher Tarik Skubal.

Skubal, who won consecutive American League Cy Young Awards with the Tigers, was dealt to the Dodgers in return for a trio of prospects. And now, his former teammates are opening up about facing him on Friday.

Detroit Tigers Players Open Up About Facing Tarik Skubal On Friday

Skubal will get the start on the mound on Friday at Comerica Park, and his former teammates have admitted it’s going to be an unusual feeling.

“It’s going to be weird,” Colt Keith said. “It seems like the deadline was here just yesterday. I probably won’t be in the lineup. I haven’t played against a lefty since like 2024 (laughing). But I think it’s going to be a pretty competitive game. A lot of guys are going to want to put up good at-bats against and get some hits.”

Keith also said that he anticipates some friendly banter between Skubal and Detroit’s dugout.

“I’m sure he’ll be chirping for sure,” Keith said. “He’ll be laughing and doing whatever. Hopefully we can put up five or six on him. He won’t be laughing then.”

The Tigers Traded Tarik Skubal To The Dodgers

After being unable to come to terms on a contract extension that would have kept Skubal in Detroit beyond this season, the Tigers felt they had no choice but to flip him for assets rather than risk losing him on the open market for nothing.

In return for Skubal, the Tigers received prospects Tyler Glasnow, Emmet Sheehan, and Zyhir Hope.

Since being acquired by the Dodgers, Skubal has gone 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 30 strikeouts in four starts.