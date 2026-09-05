Tigers Relief Pitcher Has Suddenly Been Suspended

Nothing is going right for the Detroit Tigers right now, who were walked off in both of their double-header contests on Saturday against the divisional rival Cleveland Guardians.

The Tigers, who are now 64-77, have tumbled even further out of the MLB postseason race, and will require nothing short of an absolute miracle to make the playoffs for what would be a third straight year.

However, amidst their struggles, the Tigers are also now dealing with a suspension. Per the MLB Transactions log, Detroit left handed reliever Enmanuel De Jesus has been suspended, with no reason given.

Detroit Tigers LHP Enmanuel De Jesus Has Been Suspended, Though No Reason Has Been Listed

Right now, there hasn’t been a reason listed for his suspension. He last suited up for the Tigers on Aug. 21, and so far this season, he has one save with a 3.83 ERA, 39 strikeouts, and a 1.25 WHIP.

He becomes the second Tigers pitcher suspended this season after Framber Valdez, who earned a five-game suspension from Major League Baseball after he intentionally threw at Boston Red Sox short stop Trevor Story back in May.

The Tigers complete their series against the Guardians on Saturday evening before returning home to Comerica Park for a series against the visiting Minnesota Twins.

Enmanuel De Jesus Has Had An Extensive Career, And Is In His First Year With The Tigers

De Jesus signed with Boston as a 16-year-old international free agent in 2013 and spent several years working his way through the Red Sox farm system. He reached Triple-A in 2021 before joining the Giants and Marlins organizations over the next two seasons. Miami called him up in September 2023, giving him his first MLB opportunity.

After pitching in South Korea for the Kiwoom Heroes and KT Wiz in 2024 and 2025, De Jesus returned to the United States by signing a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers in December 2025.

Detroit added him to its 40-man roster in March 2026, and he made the Opening Day roster. He earned his first MLB win in his Tigers debut and later picked up his first save by throwing four perfect innings against Tampa Bay, striking out four. He was eventually optioned to Triple-A Toledo in June following Jack Flaherty’s return.