Tigers Rookie Kevin McGonigle Bests Mark Set By Al Kaline

While the Detroit Tigers are fading and will require nothing short of a miracle to reach the MLB postseason for a third straight season, one positive they can take with them is the performance of rookie short stop Kevin McGonigle.

McGonigle, who is the betting favorite to win American League Rookie of the Year, has put himself into the Tigers history books thanks to another accomplishment on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park, and in doing so, passed a beloved Hall of Famer.

Detroit Tigers Rookie Kevin McGonigle Passes Hall Of Famer Al Kaline In Detroit History

During Sunday’s game against the Dodgers, McGonigle recorded his 140th hit of his rookie campaign, officially passing beloved Tigers World Series champion and Hall of Famer Al Kaline in rookie hits.

Kaline, who was a rookie in 1954, had 139 hits in his first MLB season. He later played an instrumental role in helping the Tigers win the 1968 World Series, batting .379 with two home runs and eight RBI in their seven-game series win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

While the Tigers have some work to do before they can be considered true contenders for what would be their first World Series title since 1984, fans can take some pride in knowing that McGonigle has shown every indication of being a major force for the club for years to come.

Kevin McGonigle’s Power At The Plate Is Not A Surprise To Manager AJ Hinch

While McGonigle’s performance this season may have caught some off guard, don’t count Tigers manager A.J. Hinch among them.

“I think I’m not sure why anybody would be surprised,” Hinch said of McGonigle via The Detroit News. “I mean, I think he hits the ball hard. He hits it on the barrel. He takes a big swing.”

“It’s a little biased because he’s not the biggest guy in the world,” Hinch continued. “I think it’s all like unnecessary to doubt why he wouldn’t display power. You know the strike zone, you swing at the right pitches and you take it, and you get as much barrel contact as Kevin does, the power is gonna show up.”

So far this season, McGonigle is hitting .276 with 14 home runs and 58 RBI, along with a .795 OPS.