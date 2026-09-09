Tigers’ Rookie Kevin McGonigle Set Franchise History

Even though the Detroit Tigers have been fading out of the MLB postseason picture, the good news is that it certainly isn’t for a lack of trying from rookie Kevin McGonigle.

The Tigers’ rookie, who is on pace to win American League Rookie of the Year, blasted his 16th home run of the campaign in what was a 3-2 loss to the divisional rival Minnesota Twins.

However, McGonigle has already firmly etched himself into the Tigers’ franchise history books thanks to what he’s accomplished so far.

Detroit Tigers Rookie Kevin McGonigle Officially Made Club History

McGonigle, who had already launched his 15th home run of the season the previous day, became the first rookie in Tigers history to have hit at least 15 home runs while also earning 85 walks.

Following Tuesday’s game, he said that he had made some adjustments in the batting cage.

“Today was a better day when it comes to the swing,” McGonigle said via MLB.com. “I made some adjustments yesterday in the cage. Good to see them paying off a little bit. Just trying to get on base, trying to help this team. The more times I’m on base, the more times we score, I feel like. That’s with everyone else in here as well. So, trying to put good at-bats together, get on base and help these guys out.”

Meanwhile, skipper AJ Hinch attested to McGonigle’s perseverance, despite going through a recent slump.

“It’s funny, I will get asked about him away from the microphone, about him slowing down or struggling a little bit,” Hinch said. “I’m like, ‘Man, shouldn’t we all want to struggle like Kevin McGonigle?’ Because his at-bat quality is very, very competitive. He usually has a plan he executes.

“… He’s been going through it for a little while now, and even when he does, he finds a way.”

So far this season, McGonigle has 16 home runs with 62 RBI while hitting .273.

Kevin McGonigle Could Win American League Rookie Of The Year

Right now, McGonigle is poised to earn the title of American League Rookie of the Year thanks to what he’s accomplished so far in his first MLB season, which includes, as mentioned above, setting Tigers franchise history for a first-year player.