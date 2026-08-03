Tigers Rumors: Casey Mized Heavily Linked To Multiple NL Teams

Another era for the Detroit Tigers came to a close on Saturday evening with the trade of pitcher Tarik Skubal, the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner, to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers, who are already the reigning World Series Champions of 2024 and 2025, will now try and become the first team since the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2000 to win three consecutive titles.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, it brings an end to their being able to say they have arguably the best pitcher in the game in their rotation, as they did when Justin Verlander was traded in 2017, along with the departure of Max Scherzer via free agency.

But now that Skubal has departed, are the Tigers on the verge of trading Casey Mize?

Detroit Tigers Pitcher Casey Mize Has Been Linked To Multiple Clubs

Mize could very well be the next Tigers pitcher to be moved by the time the MLB Trade Deadline is completed on Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET.

According to longtime MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, one of the clubs that would “love” to acquire Mize from the Tigers is the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks, who suddenly have surged into the No. 2 wild-card spot after winning 13 of 18 games since July 9, would love to have Washington Nationals first baseman Luis Garcia or Detroit Tigers starter Casey Mize by the end of Monday,” he wrote.

Additionally, the Atlanta Braves have emerged as a potential landing spot for Mize, per Casey Moore of USA Today.

“The Braves remain in control of the NL East, but their starting pitching depth behind ace Chris Sale is shaky,” Moore wrote. “With Spencer Schwellenbach recovering from elbow surgery and Spencer Strider still sidelined, Mize would provide some stability beyond Bryce Elder. And team president Alex Anthopoulos has never been shy to make a big deal.”

Additionally, Moore listed the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and Boston Red Sox as potential landing spots if Mize were to be moved.

Mize was scratched from his scheduled start for the Tigers on Friday, which turned out to be the eve of their trade of Skubal to the Dodgers.

So far this season, Mize has accumulated a record of 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP with 85 strikeouts.

Casey Mize Reacts To The Tigers Trade Of Tarik Skubal

Mize, who could very well be the next Tigers pitcher on the move following Skubal, said that he was grateful for all that the now-former Detroit ace accomplished for the club.

“Super thankful for what he’s been able to lead us into over the last couple years,” Mize said of Skubal. “We don’t get anywhere near to what we’ve done without Tarik Skubal, and I hope our fan base is appreciative of that, even if it maybe didn’t end the way that everyone wanted it to.”

“I’m going to miss being his teammate,” Mize said. “I knew that would happen eventually one day, whether it be at the end of the year or now, but it’s still tough to deal with.”