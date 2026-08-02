Detroit Tigers Send Farewell Message to Tarik Skubal After Dodgers Trade

The biggest domino of the MLB trade deadline fell on Saturday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

Los Angeles sent outfielder Zyhir Hope (MLB’s No. 25 prospect) and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith to Detroit in exchange for Skubal.

On Saturday afternoon, both the Dodgers and Tigers made the blockbuster deal official by announcing the trade on social media.

Tigers Send Farewell Message to Skubal

Shortly after the trade became official, the Tigers shared an emotional farewell message to Skubal, who spent seven seasons in Detroit.

“For what you mean to this city. For what you mean to these fans. For what you mean to this team,” the Tigers posted. “Thank you, Skub.”

Skubal’s Tigers Tenure

During his time in Detroit, Skubal established himself as one of the best pitchers in MLB.

He made two All-Star teams, won back-to-back Cy Young Awards, and captured two ERA titles during his Tigers tenure.

This season, Skubal is 7-5 with a 2.79 ERA. For his career, he finishes his time in Detroit with a 61-42 record and a 3.04 ERA across 150 starts.

In his final start as a Tiger last Wednesday, Skubal surpassed 1,000 career strikeouts and finished his Detroit tenure with exactly 1,005 strikeouts.

Tigers Fans React on Social Media

@CarpenterToLeft: “We will NEVER forget what he did for this city. He will retire a tiger.”

@jFudgy_: “Thank you Skuuuub! It was some fun times; and we will see you again back in late August.”

@deaf_forest: “Thank you for everything Skub. Wishing you the best of luck in Los Angeles.”

@the_det_times: “Can’t believe this is real.”

@rcpratt88: “Thanks Tarik, go get that ring.”