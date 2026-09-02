Tigers Set Alarming 11-Year Mark During Latest Blowout Loss

The Detroit Tigers entered their series against the divisional rival Minnesota Twins officially in desperation mode if they wanted even the faintest of prayers of keep their fading hopes of making the MLB postseason for the third straight season alive.

They were blasted 11-1 in the series opener on Monday evening, and things managed to get even worse on Tuesday evening. The Tigers were blasted by a final score of 15-2, dropping their record to 63-75 and putting them 12 games back of the .500 mark.

And adding insult to injury was the fact that for the first time since 2015, they endured a 10-run inning against. The Twins scored 10 runs in the sixth inning at Target Field, becoming the first team to do so against Detroit since the Cincinnati Reds did so 11 years prior.

“Tigers endure a 15-batter, 10-run sixth inning. First 10-run inning against since Aug. 24, 2015 at Cincinnati,” wrote Tigers beat writer Chris McCosky on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Also the sixth inning.”

On August 13, the Tigers were 60-61 and appeared to be gaining traction toward the MLB postseason. Since then, they’ve gone 3-13 and tumbled out of the race for a Wild Card playoff spot.

Detroit and Minnesota will play the final game of their three-game set on Wednesday evening starting at 7:40 p.m. ET.

The Detroit Tigers Were Blasted For The Second Straight Game Against The Twins

It would actually be the Tigers who found the scoresheet first on an RBI groundout by Riley Greene in the first inning, but the Twins quickly took control and exploded for 14 unanswered runs.

Minnesota scored three in the fifth before breaking the game open with the aforementioned 10-run sixth inning. Detroit’s only other run came in the eighth, when Greene doubled home Dillon Dingler.

The Tigers’ Season Is Slipping Away With Each Loss

The Tigers have now lost both games against the Twins by a combined 26-3 score, only further underscoring just how far they’ve fallen in recent weeks despite having once been seriously flirting with earning a Wild Card playoff berth.

The Tigers, who have made the postseason in each of the last two seasons, will now need nothing short of a complete miracle that involves a heavy winning streak combined with some heavy losing streaks of their competition in the American League Central Division.

Unfortunately, with the kind of performances they’ve been putting forth in recent weeks, the chances of that happening would be exactly that – a miracle.