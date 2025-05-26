Tigers Star Loses Cool After Umpire’s Shocking Strike Call

A tense Memorial Day matchup between the league-leading Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants turned into an unexpected flashpoint when a controversial call at the plate led to the ejection of Javy Baez, and a fiery scene at Comerica Park.

It all went down in the fifth inning of Sunday’s 3–1 Tigers win, but the score was hardly the main story. The drama unfolded when the Tigers star was called out on strikes on a pitch that immediately raised eyebrows.

The call came on a full count curveball from Giants rookie Hayden Birdsong—a pitch that replays showed was clearly low and outside. But home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi saw it differently and rung Baez up.

The Reaction Was Immediate And Intense

Baez, known for his passion and competitive fire, initially walked away from the plate but couldn’t hold back. He barked back at Cuzzi from the dugout steps, clearly frustrated by what he believed was a blown call in a key moment. Cuzzi didn’t hesitate—he ejected Baez on the spot.

Javier Baez let the ump have it after this strike three call and he was promptly ejected pic.twitter.com/HwBfdjtulB — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 26, 2025

That’s when things escalated.

Baez stormed out of the dugout, shouting at the umpire as teammates and coaches tried to intervene. Third base coach Joey Cora and designated hitter Gleyber Torres physically held him back, while manager A.J. Hinch sprinted onto the field to defend his player. The outburst was fiery, dramatic, and instantly became one of the game’s defining moments.

Baez Isn’t Backing Down Despite The Eruption

After the game, Baez didn’t walk back his frustration. Instead, he doubled down — and gave fans insight into why he reacted the way he did.

“It’s not even about the call, it’s about how he treated me,” Baez said postgame, per Andrew Graham of The Detroit News. “I’m not an animal. We can talk, we can argue. And that’s it. If you’re going to (say), ‘OK, I missed it,’ I would’ve (said), ‘OK’ and go out (to center field). Because we’re competing. And I know he’s not perfect. Don’t treat me like that.”

Baez explained that he felt disrespected by how Cuzzi handled the moment, especially considering the importance of the at-bat and how he had adjusted during the plate appearance.

“That’s why I got so mad, because you don’t have to throw me out, because I’m asking you — because I’m saying something about the strike zone,” Baez said. “I was not even close to swinging at that pitch. And it’s not even about the call, it’s about the competition. … I make my adjustment, I win the battle and then he messed it up.”

For the Tigers, Baez’s ejection didn’t derail their effort; it was a turning point. They went on to win the low-scoring game behind solid pitching and timely defense.

This isn’t the first time Baez has shown his fiery side, and it likely won’t be the last. The 32-year-old veteran will speak from the heart, especially when he feels the game isn’t being called fairly.