Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Brett Callahan News After Rays Loss

Fans of the Detroit Tigers everywhere are sounding the alarm after the club lost for the eighth time in their last nine games on Monday evening against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park.

The loss dropped the Tigers to 61-70, ensuring that they lost even further ground in the race for a Wild Card position in the American League standings. Of course, their plummeting position in the American League Central Division standings wasn’t aided by consecutive sweeps against the divisional rival Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals.

Following their loss on Monday against the Rays, the Tigers have made multiple key lineup adjustments.

The Detroit Tigers Have Removed Brett Callahan From Their Lineup

The Tigers are removing Brett Callahan and Colt Keith from the lineup for the second game against the Rays, while also inserting Gleyber Torres and Eduardo Valencia.

Meanwhile, Hao-Yu Lee is moving from third base to second base, while Kevin McGonigle is moving from shortstop to third base. Additionally, Javier Baez is moving from shortstop to left field.

Tuesday’s full Tigers lineup reads as follows:

2B — Gleyber Torres

3B — Hao-Yu Lee

SS — Kevin McGonigle

C — Dillon Dingler

DH — Eduardo Valencia

RF — Zach McKinstry

1B — Spencer Torkelson

LF — Javier Báez

CF — Max Clark

Jackson Jobe will get the start on the mound for the Tigers, who have no choice but to start stringing together some wins if they have any hope of keeping their faint chances at achieving a third straight berth in the MLB Postseason alive.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. ET from Comerica Park.

Brett Callahan Began His Tigers Career In August

Callahan started his career when the Tigers took him in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He worked his way through the organization, spending time with the Florida Complex League Tigers and Lakeland before also reaching High-A West Michigan in 2024. Callahan returned to the FCL and West Michigan in 2025, then opened the 2026 season with Double-A Erie before earning a promotion to Triple-A Toledo.

That progress eventually led to his first opportunity in the majors, as the Tigers selected Callahan’s contract earlier this month and immediately put him in the lineup for his MLB debut.

During Monday’s loss, Callahan went 0 for 1 with an RBI. He’s hitting .263 with one home run and six RBI so far in his young career.