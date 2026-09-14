Tigers Announce Sudden Hao-Yu Lee, Gleyber Torres Decisions Before Blue Jays Series

The Detroit Tigers did what they needed to do in their three-game set against the Colorado Rockies, the worst club in the National League. They swept all three contests against the visiting Rockies at Comerica Park, improving their record to 70-79 with only a handful of games left in the regular season.

The Tigers travel to Ontario to take on the rival Toronto Blue Jays, the reigning American League champions who came literally within one inch of dethroning the Los Angeles Dodgers for the World Series last fall.

Before their series opener at Rogers Centre on Monday evening, the Tigers have announced a series of lineup changes.

The Detroit Tigers Introduced A New Lineup For Their Series Opener Against The Blue Jays

Before their series opener against the Blue Jays on Monday night, the Tigers announced an updated lineup.

Hao-Yu Lee, who played second base on Sunday against the Rockies, is out of the lineup, as is John Peck, who played shortstop. Coming into the lineup is Gleyber Torres, who will play second base, along with Brett Callahan, who will play left field.

Additionally, Kevin McGonigle will take over at shortstop, while Riley Greene will be the designated hitter. Meanwhile, Troy Melton will get the start on the mound.

The full Tigers lineup for Monday is as follows:

K. McGonigle — SS

G. Torres — 2B

C. Keith — 3B

R. Greene — DH

D. Dingler — C

B. Callahan — LF

M. Clark — CF

S. Torkelson — 1B

Z. McKinstry — RF

The Tigers Took Care Of Business Against The Rockies

The Tigers swept the Rockies out of Comerica Park, thanks in large part to their seven run explosion in the eighth inning of Sunday’s series finale.