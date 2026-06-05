Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Opens Up About His “Rollercoaster” Year

Ace Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal recently underwent surgery to remove a loose body in his throwing arm by means of a NanoScope, making it a far less invasive procedure.

However, during his absence from the starting rotation, the Tigers fell into a tailspin that saw them win only six games in the month of May while dropping to the bottom of the American League Central Division standings.

The good news is that Skubal is close to making a return, and will be making a rehabilitation start for the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps on June 7, which is expected to be the final step before he can return to Detroit’s rotation. And as he recently noted, it’s been somewhat of an up and down process.

Detroit Tigers Pitcher Tarik Skubal Gets Honest Over “Rollercoaster” Season Following Surgery

Speaking with reporters before the Tigers began their series at Comerica Park against the visiting Seattle Mariners, Skubal explained that it’s been somewhat of a “rollercoaster” style season for him – but is glad that his recovery was shorter than initially projected.

“I think, when you’re first told you have to have surgery to take a loose body and you don’t really know what the recovery timeline is, they tell you three months, and then you get there and they tell you four to six weeks – in the moment, it felt like a very positive thing,” Skubal said on Friday. “Obviously, I still had to miss four to five weeks of competition, but just to be back and competing right now is really special. Not just for me, but for the future of guys who have a similar kind of injury. Just to say that I’m healthy and good to go.

“Yeah, it’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster, but I think every season is, and you just learn to deal with it,” he continued.

Skubal, who has won back-to-back Cy Young Awards, has compiled a 3-2 record so far this season with a 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts across 43.1 innings pitched.

Detroit Tigers Pitcher Tarik Skubal Is On The Verge Of Returning To The Rotation

The good news for the Tigers is that, if all goes well with Skubal’s rehabilitation start, he could be in line to return to the starting rotation by the time that Detroit faces off against the divisional rival Cleveland Guardians.

According to skipper A.J. Hinch, the club is hoping that Skubal will only need a single rehabilitation start before making his way back to the starting rotation.

“Hopefully it’s a one-[start] stint, and he can come back to the big leagues,” manager A.J. Hinch said Friday.

Meanwhile, Skubal is excited to be taking the mound again, regardless of the level of competition he’ll be facing.

“I’m excited to go out there and compete. I don’t really care what level it’s at,” Skubal said. “Ideally, it would probably be Triple-A, but the weather there doesn’t seem like the smart move to send me there and potentially not even throw at all.”