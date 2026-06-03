Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Breaks Silence On Trade Rumors

One of the most talked-about storylines surrounding the Detroit Tigers and their struggles that have seen them drop to the bottom of the American League Central Division standings is the future of starting pitcher Tarik Skubal.

Skubal, who has already undergone Tommy John and flexor tendon surgery during his career, recently underwent a procedure known as a NanoScope, which is designed to reduce the invasive nature of the procedure, was used to remove a loose body from his throwing arm.

Meanwhile, Skubal, who is the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner, took the Tigers to arbitration over the summer and won his case, earning a salary of $32 million for this season compared to the $19 million he was being offered.

His importance to the team was on full display during what was a truly dismal month of May for the Tigers in which they won just six of their 28 games. Skubal, who is well aware of the uncertainty surrounding his future with the club, recently addressed the rumors he’s heavily embroiled in.

Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Addresses Trade Rumors

There are now just over two months remaining until the MLB Trade Deadline, and the further that the Tigers sink in the standings, the more likely it is that Skubal will be on the move.

However, Skubal, who has a 2.70 ERA in six starts so far this season before his surgical procedure, chose to state the obvious – the club needs to start putting together some wins.

“With all the trade stuff, we just got to start winning games,” Skubal said via The Detroit Free Press. “Last year, there was not one word about me being traded. Winning calms all that stuff down, and that’s what this team needs to do.”

As far as the trade rumors are concerned, he said they’re simply out of his control.

“That stuff is all out of my control, so why would I really worry about it?” he said. “I don’t really have control or say of what other people say and what other people’s opinions are. I care about the opinions of the guys in this clubhouse.”

Referencing Detroit’s Cinderella-esque run to the MLB Playoffs in 2024, Skubal said that the door isn’t fully closed on this season.

“We’ve been counted out before,” Skubal said. “Rightfully so, we were counted out, and rightfully so, we’re counted out right now. It’s the back-against-the-wall type of thing. We’ll see who we really are and how we fight. I’ve seen it before, and that gives me a ton of confidence in this group.”

The Tigers Have Badly Slumped Since Skubal’s Procedure

During Skubal’s absence, the Tigers have struggled mightily, winning only six of 28 games during the month of March and sinking to the bottom of the standings in the American League Central Division.

While the Tigers managed to briefly stop the bleeding with a victory on Monday evening over the Tampa Bay Rays, they still trail the Kansas City Royals by a half game for the last spot in the division.