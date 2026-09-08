CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 04: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after striking out during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 04, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Torres has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Tuesday.
He is currently batting .270 with 86 hits, eight home runs, 36 RBIs and 53 runs in 85 games.
The three-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his second season playing for the Tigers.
Social Media Reacts To Lineup
Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Minnesota Twins (at home).They are coming off a 5-4 win on Monday.Gleyber Torres (who batted 3rd) finished with one hit and two strikeouts.Detroit Tigers Quickly Announce Gleyber Torres ChangeFor Tuesday’s game, the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.Underdog MLB wrote: “Tigers 9/8 K. McGonigle […]
Detroit Tigers Quickly Announce Gleyber Torres Change After 2 Strikeouts