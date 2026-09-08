Detroit Tigers Quickly Announce Gleyber Torres Change After 2 Strikeouts

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Minnesota Twins (at home).

They are coming off a 5-4 win on Monday.

Gleyber Torres (who batted 3rd) finished with one hit and two strikeouts.

Detroit Tigers Quickly Announce Gleyber Torres Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Tigers 9/8 K. McGonigle SS G. Torres 2B C. Keith 1B R. Greene DH E. Valencia C B. Callahan LF M. Clark CF H. Lee 3B Z. McKinstry RF D. Anderson SP”

Torres has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Tuesday.

He is currently batting .270 with 86 hits, eight home runs, 36 RBIs and 53 runs in 85 games.

The three-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his second season playing for the Tigers.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup: