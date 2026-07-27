Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision Before Orioles Series

On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles in Michigan.

They are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals (also at home) on Sunday.

Gleyber Torres had two strikeouts and no hits.

Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision

For Monday’s game, the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 7/27 K. McGonigle SS D. Dingler C C. Keith 3B R. Greene DH S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry RF H. Lee 2B J. Outman CF M. Vierling LF K. Montero SP”

Torres has been removed from the lineup on Monday.

The three-time MLB All-Star comes into the series batting .270 with 48 hits, four home runs, 18 RBIs and 28 runs in 49 games this season.

He is in the middle of his ninth season in the MLB (and second with the Tigers).

Before the Tigers, Torres had spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Yankees.

He made the MLB All-Star Game in each of his first two seasons in the MLB.

In addition, Torres helped the Yankees reach the World Series in 2024.