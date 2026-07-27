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Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision Before Orioles Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates in the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles in Michigan.

They are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals (also at home) on Sunday.

Gleyber Torres had two strikeouts and no hits.

Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers slides past Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals to score a first inning run at Comerica Park on July 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

For Monday’s game, the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 7/27 K. McGonigle SS D. Dingler C C. Keith 3B R. Greene DH S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry RF H. Lee 2B J. Outman CF M. Vierling LF K. Montero SP”

Torres has been removed from the lineup on Monday.

The three-time MLB All-Star comes into the series batting .270 with 48 hits, four home runs, 18 RBIs and 28 runs in 49 games this season.

He is in the middle of his ninth season in the MLB (and second with the Tigers).

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the bottom of the third inning at Comerica Park on June 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Before the Tigers, Torres had spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Yankees.

He made the MLB All-Star Game in each of his first two seasons in the MLB.

In addition, Torres helped the Yankees reach the World Series in 2024.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision Before Orioles Series

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