Detroit Tigers All-Star Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Washington Nationals (at home) in Michigan.

They won by a score of 9-2.

Detroit Tigers All-Star Will Be A Free Agent

The Tigers have had an up-and-down season, and they were recently eliminated from playoff contention.

Scott Bentley of Locked On Tigers wrote (on September 20): “The Detroit Tigers are officially eliminated from postseason contention. They’ll miss the playoffs for the first time since 2023.”

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that Tigers star Gleyber Torres will be a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Right now, Torres is batting .260 with 92 hits, eight home runs, 38 RBIs and 57 runs in 95 games.

Looking At Torres

Torres is in the middle of his second season playing for the Tigers.

In 2025, he made the MLB All-Star Game when he batted .256 with 16 home runs and 74 RBIs in 145 games.

Before the Tigers, Torres had spent the first seven years of his career playing for the New York Yankees.

Torres made the MLB All-Star Game in each of his first two seasons.

He also helped the Yankees reach the 2024 World Series.

Over 1,127 career games, Torres is batting .264 with 162 home runs and 553 RBIs.

It will be interesting to see if the Tigers bring back the 29-year-old for the 2027 season.

That said, there is also the chance that other teams will have interest.

Looking At The Tigers

The Tigers are the third-place team in the American League Central with a 74-83 record in 157 games.

After two more games with the Nationals, the Tigers will host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.