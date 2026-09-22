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Detroit Tigers All-Star Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Washington Nationals (at home) in Michigan.

They won by a score of 9-2.

Detroit Tigers All-Star Will Be A Free Agent

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after striking out during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 04, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Tigers have had an up-and-down season, and they were recently eliminated from playoff contention.

Scott Bentley of Locked On Tigers wrote (on September 20): “The Detroit Tigers are officially eliminated from postseason contention. They’ll miss the playoffs for the first time since 2023.”

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that Tigers star Gleyber Torres will be a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Right now, Torres is batting .260 with 92 hits, eight home runs, 38 RBIs and 57 runs in 95 games.

Looking At Torres

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers throws a ball during the second inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Torres is in the middle of his second season playing for the Tigers.

In 2025, he made the MLB All-Star Game when he batted .256 with 16 home runs and 74 RBIs in 145 games.

Before the Tigers, Torres had spent the first seven years of his career playing for the New York Yankees.

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees participates in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Torres made the MLB All-Star Game in each of his first two seasons.

He also helped the Yankees reach the 2024 World Series.

Over 1,127 career games, Torres is batting .264 with 162 home runs and 553 RBIs.

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates in the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

It will be interesting to see if the Tigers bring back the 29-year-old for the 2027 season.

That said, there is also the chance that other teams will have interest.

Looking At The Tigers

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. 

The Tigers are the third-place team in the American League Central with a 74-83 record in 157 games.

After two more games with the Nationals, the Tigers will host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers All-Star Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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