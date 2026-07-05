TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Detroit Tigers Sending Intriguing Player To Twins

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers are finishing a series with the Rangers in Texas.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

During Sunday’s game, news came out that the Tigers had made a trade with the Minnesota Twins.

Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group wrote: “Trade: The Tigers have sent RHP Woo Suk Go to the Minnesota Twins for cash consideration. Go had been pitching well at Triple-A Toledo. He is not on the 40-man roster.”

Go has yet to make his MLB debut.

MLB World Reacts To Tigers Sending Player To Twins

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

Dan Hayes: “#MNTwins are acquiring RHP Woo-Suk Go from Detroit. He has an assignment clause in his contract and must be added to the Twins’ MLB roster. Will join the team on Tuesday. Had 32 Ks in 27 2/3 IP at Triple-A Toledo.”

@tigersMLreport: “Suk Go has been one of Toledo’s most consistent relievers. Big blow to their bullpen.”

@rogcastbaseball: “Woo Suk Go figured out something in the last month and the Twins may benefit, they love Toledo regulars.”

@EatEmUpPod: “Go had a 2.60 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 27.2IP at Toledo while giving up zero home runs. A head scratcher that this kid didn’t get a shot with the current state of the Tigers’ bullpen. And they trade him to a divisional opponent above them in the standings?”

Chris McCosky: “He exercised an upward mobility clause. Tigers had to either move him to a team who showed interest (Twins) or put him on the 40-man.”

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 39-50 record in 89 games.

They will return home to host the Athletics on Tuesday.

Twins Right Now

The Twins are currently 44-47 in 81 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League Central.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the New York Yankees.