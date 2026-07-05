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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Detroit Tigers Sending Intriguing Player To Twins

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers speaks to the media after losing to the Cleveland Guardians 6-1 in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 01, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers are finishing a series with the Rangers in Texas.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

During Sunday’s game, news came out that the Tigers had made a trade with the Minnesota Twins.

Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group wrote: “Trade: The Tigers have sent RHP Woo Suk Go to the Minnesota Twins for cash consideration. Go had been pitching well at Triple-A Toledo. He is not on the 40-man roster.”

Go has yet to make his MLB debut.

MLB World Reacts To Tigers Sending Player To Twins

GettyWoo-Suk Go #19 of Team Korea pitches in the sixth inning of the quarterfinal game against Team Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot park on March 13, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

Dan Hayes: “#MNTwins are acquiring RHP Woo-Suk Go from Detroit. He has an assignment clause in his contract and must be added to the Twins’ MLB roster. Will join the team on Tuesday. Had 32 Ks in 27 2/3 IP at Triple-A Toledo.”

@tigersMLreport: “Suk Go has been one of Toledo’s most consistent relievers. Big blow to their bullpen.”

@rogcastbaseball: “Woo Suk Go figured out something in the last month and the Twins may benefit, they love Toledo regulars.”

GettyWoo-Suk Go #7 of the Miami Marlins poses for a portrait at Roger Dean Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Jupiter, Florida.

@EatEmUpPod: “Go had a 2.60 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 27.2IP at Toledo while giving up zero home runs. A head scratcher that this kid didn’t get a shot with the current state of the Tigers’ bullpen. And they trade him to a divisional opponent above them in the standings?”

Chris McCosky: “He exercised an upward mobility clause. Tigers had to either move him to a team who showed interest (Twins) or put him on the 40-man.”

Tigers Right Now

GettyKevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers is hugged by manager A.J. Hinch #14 after hitting a two run walk-off single to beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 at Comerica Park on June 7, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 39-50 record in 89 games.

They will return home to host the Athletics on Tuesday.

Twins Right Now

GettyManager Derek Shelton #8 of the Minnesota Twins looks on during the seventh inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 21, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Twins are currently 44-47 in 81 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League Central.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the New York Yankees.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Detroit Tigers Sending Intriguing Player To Twins

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