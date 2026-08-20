Detroit Tigers Announce Starters for Royals Series After Crushing Pirates Loss

The Detroit Tigers are licking their wounds after two straight losses to the Pittsburgh Pirates. As they look ahead to their next series against the Kansas City Royals, they announced some news regarding Troy Melton, Drew Anderson, and Framber Valdez.

While the Pirates series didn’t end the way they wanted, they didn’t lose two of the three games because of their starting pitching.

Detroit Tigers Announce Starting Pitchers For Kansas City Royals Series

With Thursday off, the Tigers announced their starters Wednesday night for their new series against the Royals.

Chris McCosky of Detroit News shared the starters for the next series.

“Tigers rotation for series in KC: Friday — Troy Melton Saturday — Drew Anderson Sunday — Framber Valdez,” the veteran newswriter wrote.

At the time of this writing, the Royals had not yet named their starters.

Looking at Troy Melton

Melton is a 25-year-old starter. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound hurler was a 2022 third-round draft pick of the Tigers.

He has a 7-1 record in 14 starts this year. Melton has also recorded 73 strikeouts, a 0.97 WHIP, and a 1.71 ERA in 84.1 innings.

Looking at Drew Anderson

Anderson is a 32-year-old right-handed pitcher. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound hurler was originally drafted in 2012 by the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has a 4-4 record in five starts and 43 appearances. Anderson has also recorded 87 strikeouts, two saves, a 1.30 WHIP, and a 4.01 ERA in 76.1 innings.

In addition to playing for the Phillies, Anderson has also spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers organizations.

Looking at Framber Valdez

Valdez is a 32-year-old starting pitcher. The 5-foot-11, 230-pound southpaw joined the Tigers this past offseason after spending his entire career prior with the Houston Astros.

He has an 8-8 record in 25 starts. Valdez has recorded 111 strikeouts, a 1.40 WHIP, and a 4.35 ERA in 138.2 innings.

This series against the Royals will be a true test of what the Tigers are made of. Can they bounce back from two consecutive soul-crushing defeats? Tigers fans are about to find out.