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Detroit Tigers Announce Starters for Royals Series After Crushing Pirates Loss

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Troy Melton
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Detroit Tigers announced their starting pitchers for their upcoming series against the Kansas City Royals after their losses to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Detroit Tigers are licking their wounds after two straight losses to the Pittsburgh Pirates. As they look ahead to their next series against the Kansas City Royals, they announced some news regarding Troy Melton, Drew Anderson, and Framber Valdez.

While the Pirates series didn’t end the way they wanted, they didn’t lose two of the three games because of their starting pitching.

Detroit Tigers Announce Starting Pitchers For Kansas City Royals Series

Detroit Tigers v San Diego Padres

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers takes the ball from Jack Flaherty #9 during a pitching change in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on March 28, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

With Thursday off, the Tigers announced their starters Wednesday night for their new series against the Royals.

Chris McCosky of Detroit News shared the starters for the next series.

“Tigers rotation for series in KC: Friday — Troy Melton Saturday — Drew Anderson Sunday — Framber Valdez,” the veteran newswriter wrote.

At the time of this writing, the Royals had not yet named their starters.

Looking at Troy Melton

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Troy Melton #52 of the Detroit Tigers throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Melton is a 25-year-old starter. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound hurler was a 2022 third-round draft pick of the Tigers.

He has a 7-1 record in 14 starts this year. Melton has also recorded 73 strikeouts, a 0.97 WHIP, and a 1.71 ERA in 84.1 innings.

Looking at Drew Anderson

Toronto Blue Jays v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 15: Drew Anderson #38 of the Detroit Tigers stretches for the ball during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park on May 15, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Anderson is a 32-year-old right-handed pitcher. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound hurler was originally drafted in 2012 by the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has a 4-4 record in five starts and 43 appearances. Anderson has also recorded 87 strikeouts, two saves, a 1.30 WHIP, and a 4.01 ERA in 76.1 innings.

In addition to playing for the Phillies, Anderson has also spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers organizations.

Looking at Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 21: Framber Valdez #59 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field on July 21, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

Valdez is a 32-year-old starting pitcher. The 5-foot-11, 230-pound southpaw joined the Tigers this past offseason after spending his entire career prior with the Houston Astros.

He has an 8-8 record in 25 starts. Valdez has recorded 111 strikeouts, a 1.40 WHIP, and a 4.35 ERA in 138.2 innings.

This series against the Royals will be a true test of what the Tigers are made of. Can they bounce back from two consecutive soul-crushing defeats? Tigers fans are about to find out.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Detroit Tigers Announce Starters for Royals Series After Crushing Pirates Loss

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