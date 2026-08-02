Justin Verlander’s Brother Reacts To Detroit Tigers Trading Tarik Skubal

On Saturday, the huge news that Tarik Skubal was traded (via the Detroit Tigers) to the Los Angeles Dodgers was reported.

Skubal had spent all seven seasons of his MLB career with the Tigers.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring Tarik Skubal for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith, sources tell ESPN.”

Justin Verlander’s Brother Reacts

One person who reacted to the news of the trade was Ben Verlander (Justin’s brother).

Ben is the host of Flippin’ Bats Podcast.

He wrote: “Here’s what I don’t get about the Tigers trading Tarik Skubal. From what we had been hearing the Tigers hadn’t started calling teams on Skubal yet as of Saturday morning. Did they accept the first offer they got? If this was available Saturday night i promise you the Dodgers would’ve still offered this Monday. Why now? Someone tell me one possible good reason to not keep making calls and gaining leverage until as late as possible. I get he’s a rental. It’s honestly less about the specific package and more about the fact that I DO think they could have done better simply by…. Making more calls.”

Fans React To Ben Verlander’s Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@muhguyintexas: “Do you actually think they hadn’t talked to anyone until Saturday, Ben? Come on dude.”

@TigersEnglishD: “Ben, Tigers FO under Harris doesn’t leak anything. I’d put very little stock in reports that say they weren’t doing due diligence on trades until the 11th hour. Whether the return works out I can’t say, but I’m confident they had a steep price and didn’t trade until it was met.”

@chandlerandrews: “It was never their intention to trade to anyone else. This trade was between the owners.”

@MacMan_Tweets: “I don’t believe most reports. There’s no way they made this deal Saturday night if it wasn’t clear that there wasn’t a better deal to be had. I also think it was holding them up too, teams weren’t moving on Mize, they need time for other deals”

@falconfeast: “My guess is other teams just lacked the overall prospect depth of the Dodgers, and with a work stoppage almost a guarantee, MLB ready prospects become more valuable not accruing service time, so they hoard them.”