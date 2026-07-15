Detroit Tigers Star Justin Verlander Comments On Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors

The Detroit Tigers have one of the most talented rosters in the American League.

That said, they have also been among the most injured teams in baseball.

Tarik Skubal has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors this season.

Justin Verlander Comments On Skubal Trade Rumors

During the All-Star break, Tigers legend Justin Verlander was asked about the trade rumors in an interview with FOX.

Kevin Burkhardt: “Just before you got here we were talking about Skubal and obviously the rumors. Is he going to stay or go?… Do you feel the pressure to play better, especially to make sure he stays so you can have that added ammo for the run?”

Verlander: “What am I going to do about it? I haven’t been out there… Skubal has handled it extremely well. He’s very professional and he knows what’s at stake. It really gutted him to have to take that time off. But to see him back out there and pitching the way that he can obviously is a huge catalyst for us going forward… The thing for him is just show that you’re healthy, show that you can pitch the way that you can, and we can ride that horse… It’s not any added pressure… But we know what’s at stake.”

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Looking At Skubal