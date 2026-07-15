Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers Star Justin Verlander Comments On Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers have one of the most talented rosters in the American League.

That said, they have also been among the most injured teams in baseball.

Tarik Skubal has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors this season.

Justin Verlander Comments On Skubal Trade Rumors

GettyPitchers Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal #29, right, who are both on the injured list, watch from the dugout during the second inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park on May 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

During the All-Star break, Tigers legend Justin Verlander was asked about the trade rumors in an interview with FOX.

Kevin Burkhardt: “Just before you got here we were talking about Skubal and obviously the rumors. Is he going to stay or go?… Do you feel the pressure to play better, especially to make sure he stays so you can have that added ammo for the run?”

Verlander: “What am I going to do about it? I haven’t been out there… Skubal has handled it extremely well. He’s very professional and he knows what’s at stake. It really gutted him to have to take that time off. But to see him back out there and pitching the way that he can obviously is a huge catalyst for us going forward… The thing for him is just show that you’re healthy, show that you can pitch the way that you can, and we can ride that horse… It’s not any added pressure… But we know what’s at stake.”

Looking At Skubal

GettyStarting pitcher Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches to Angel Martínez #1 of the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field on June 13, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers Star Justin Verlander Comments On Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x