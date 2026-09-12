Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander News During Rockies Series

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers are playing the second game of their series with the Colorado Rockies in Michigan.

They will look to build off of a 6-2 win on Friday.

Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander News

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Tigers announced the latest update on Justin Verlander.

He has been out since his only start of the year on March 30.

MLB.com wrote (on September 12): “Threw a mound session on Sept. 12, with hitters standing in the box but not swinging. Could go on a rehab assignment before pitching at least once more this season before retirement.”

Social Media On Verlander Latest

Here’s what people were saying:

Chris McCosky (of The Detroit News): “Justin Verlander hit 93 mph with his heater. The hitters weren’t swinging, just standing in to give him a visual. Encouraging session.”

@boogeymangyujbg: “He’s just ramping up for one last dance gotta love it”

@b19hoffman: “It’s Sept 12 😭”

@Yostmeister: “Bullpen help”

Jason Beck: “Justin Verlander threw a mound session this morning, with hitters standing in. Progression towards hopefully pitching on the final weekend as Tigers celebrate his career.”

@ItsNewsToMe79: “This is just sad. Pull the plug already.”

@PARobert: “15 million to pitch once. What a scam.”

Verlander announced that this will be his final season in the MLB.

He will go down among the best pitchers in all of baseball history.

MLB wrote (July 8): “Justin Verlander announces he will retire at the end of the 2026 season. The 3-time Cy Young Award winner has 266 career wins and is 8th on the all-time strikeout list with 3,554 over 21 seasons. Named today to his 10th All-Star team, Verlander was the 2006 AL Rookie of the Year and the 2011 MVP. He is a two-time World Series Champion and has three career no-hitters to his name.”