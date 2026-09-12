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Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander News During Rockies Series

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 2: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers reacts as he watches a tribute video on the scoreboard honoring his career before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on September 2, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers are playing the second game of their series with the Colorado Rockies in Michigan.

They will look to build off of a 6-2 win on Friday.

Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander News

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 26, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Tigers announced the latest update on Justin Verlander.

He has been out since his only start of the year on March 30.

MLB.com wrote (on September 12): “Threw a mound session on Sept. 12, with hitters standing in the box but not swinging. Could go on a rehab assignment before pitching at least once more this season before retirement.”

Social Media On Verlander Latest

GettyStarter Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying:

Chris McCosky (of The Detroit News): “Justin Verlander hit 93 mph with his heater. The hitters weren’t swinging, just standing in to give him a visual. Encouraging session.”

@boogeymangyujbg: “He’s just ramping up for one last dance gotta love it”

@b19hoffman: “It’s Sept 12 😭”

@Yostmeister: “Bullpen help”

GettyStarter Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jason Beck: “Justin Verlander threw a mound session this morning, with hitters standing in. Progression towards hopefully pitching on the final weekend as Tigers celebrate his career.”

@ItsNewsToMe79: “This is just sad. Pull the plug already.”

@PARobert: “15 million to pitch once. What a scam.”

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Verlander announced that this will be his final season in the MLB.

He will go down among the best pitchers in all of baseball history.

MLB wrote (July 8): “Justin Verlander announces he will retire at the end of the 2026 season. The 3-time Cy Young Award winner has 266 career wins and is 8th on the all-time strikeout list with 3,554 over 21 seasons. Named today to his 10th All-Star team, Verlander was the 2006 AL Rookie of the Year and the 2011 MVP. He is a two-time World Series Champion and has three career no-hitters to his name.”

MLB
MLB
@MLB ·
Justin Verlander announces he will retire at the end of the 2026 season. The 3-time Cy Young Award winner has 266 career wins and is 8th on the all-time strikeout list with 3,554 over 21 seasons.

Named today to his 10th All-Star team, Verlander was the 2006 AL Rookie of the Year

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Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander News During Rockies Series

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