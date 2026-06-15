Detroit Tigers Get Justin Verlander Update Ahead Of Astros Showdown

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros will open up a series in Texas.

The Tigers are coming off a series where they dropped two straight games to the Cleveland Guardians.

Justin Verlander Simulated Game Results

The Tigers have been without Justin Verlander since March 30 (his only start of the year).

On Monday, Verlander threw a simulated game.

Chris McCosky of The Detroit News wrote: “Justin Verlander threw 66 pitches and got four ups (innings). Hard to tell how his stuff was with no metrics available. But Hao-Yu Lee had a day (homer, double, single).”

Verlander had been coming off a strong year for the San Francisco Giants before signing with the Tigers over the offseason.

The future Hall of Famer is in his 21st season.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Verlander on Monday:

@StevenElwart: “He’s done. Got a nice severance package from Harris.”

@monreal_kevin: “Can we just release him please”

@DW33zyy: “How many simulated games he going to throw”

@Citizen17761966: “At his age, 43, they know he can only be effective for about half of a season. First half of a season, pitchers tend to dominate; second half, many begin to drag a bit. So Ver should be fresh and ready to go pretty soon.”

@ASebaugh92445: “Trying to figure out why a sim game after two rehab outings. That makes no sense.”

Verlander had won two World Series titles with the Astros, which is why it’s disappointing he was unable to pitch during the upcoming series.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into the night as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 29-42 record in 71 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 11-26 in 37 games on the road).