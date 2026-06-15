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Detroit Tigers Get Justin Verlander Update Ahead Of Astros Showdown

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DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 16: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers gestures as he walks back to the dugout after he was taken out of the game in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the American League Championship Series at Comerica Park on October 16, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros will open up a series in Texas.

The Tigers are coming off a series where they dropped two straight games to the Cleveland Guardians.

Justin Verlander Simulated Game Results

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 26, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Tigers have been without Justin Verlander since March 30 (his only start of the year).

On Monday, Verlander threw a simulated game.

Chris McCosky of The Detroit News wrote: “Justin Verlander threw 66 pitches and got four ups (innings). Hard to tell how his stuff was with no metrics available. But Hao-Yu Lee had a day (homer, double, single).”

Verlander had been coming off a strong year for the San Francisco Giants before signing with the Tigers over the offseason.

The future Hall of Famer is in his 21st season.

Social Media Reacts

GettyStarter Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about Verlander on Monday:

@StevenElwart: “He’s done. Got a nice severance package from Harris.”

@monreal_kevin: “Can we just release him please”

@DW33zyy: “How many simulated games he going to throw”

@Citizen17761966: “At his age, 43, they know he can only be effective for about half of a season. First half of a season, pitchers tend to dominate; second half, many begin to drag a bit. So Ver should be fresh and ready to go pretty soon.”

@ASebaugh92445: “Trying to figure out why a sim game after two rehab outings. That makes no sense.”

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros embraces his wife Kate Upton after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Verlander had won two World Series titles with the Astros, which is why it’s disappointing he was unable to pitch during the upcoming series.

Tigers Right Now

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers prior to playing the St. Louis Cardinals during the Tigers home opener at Comerica Park on April 03, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers come into the night as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 29-42 record in 71 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 11-26 in 37 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Get Justin Verlander Update Ahead Of Astros Showdown

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