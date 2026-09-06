Detroit Tigers Announced Justin Verlander Update During Guardians Series

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers will finish their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The Tigers will look to avoid losing the series.

They are coming off a 6-0 win on Saturday.

Detroit Tigers Announced Justin Verlander Update

During their series with the Guardians, the Tigers announced the latest update on Justin Verlander.

The future Hall of Famer has been out of action since his only start of the year (on March 30).

MLB.com wrote (on September 4): “Throwing off bullpen mound slope and progressing well. Could go on a rehab assignment before pitching at least once more this season before retirement.”

According to the site, he could still return this month.

Verlander has already announced that this will be his final season in the MLB.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has also had stops with the Houston Astros, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants (over 21 years).

MLB wrote (on July 8): “Justin Verlander announces he will retire at the end of the 2026 season. The 3-time Cy Young Award winner has 266 career wins and is 8th on the all-time strikeout list with 3,554 over 21 seasons. Named today to his 10th All-Star team, Verlander was the 2006 AL Rookie of the Year and the 2011 MVP. He is a two-time World Series Champion and has three career no-hitters to his name.”

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 65-77 record in 142 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 31-42 in 73 games on the road).

Looking At The Guardians Right Now

As for the Guardians, they are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 72-71 record in 143 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 35-39 in 74 games at home).