World Series Contender Named ‘Best Fit’ for Tigers’ Tarik Skubal

The most prominent name potentially on the market heading into next month’s MLB trade deadline is without question Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

Some concern set in early this season when Skubal needed to have bone chip surgery. Fortunately, he’s gotten right back into form since returning, and for the Tigers, who have put themselves in a bind without any long-term solution to keep Skubal in Detroit, it seems inevitable that he’ll be moved in the coming weeks.

MLB Insider Provides Update

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan noted in his latest article with Kiley McDaniel on Monday that there is an 85% chance that Skubal is traded by the deadline.

“He’s still the same guy who won back-to-back Cy Young Awards,” Passan and McDaniel wrote in his breakdown.” He relies on a 95 mph to 98 mph four-seam fastball and one of the best changeups in the league, along with a sinker, a slider and a slurve that are all above average to plus. Skubal’s command is also plus, so you can see why he has the hardware and could also be in line for a precedent-setting contract depending on how this season ends.”

Update to the top 100 trade candidates, live and free at ESPN. Plenty of movement and new additions to the list, with Jung Hoo Lee and Casey Mize moving into the top 10. @kileymcd and I will update this a few more times before the Aug. 3 deadline: https://t.co/4DX6hlcWkx — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 7, 2026

Top NL Team Labeled “Best Fit”

They noted that any contending team could have interest in a pitcher like Skubal. However, one surprise NL team stood out: the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is firmly in the World Series conversation. They currently sit atop the NL Central with a 56-33 record.

The Brewers also boast one of baseball’s best pitching staffs, led by Jacob Misiorowski and his 1.47 ERA. Pairing him with Skubal would create one of the most dynamic one-two punches in the league.

The biggest hurdle would be Milwaukee’s willingness to spend. The Brewers would likely need to open their wallets for a record-breaking extension.

That type of long-term investment isn’t something the organization typically makes.

Other Teams in Mix for Skubal

The other teams that Passan mentioned included the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Tampa Bay Rays.