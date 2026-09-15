Detroit Tigers Quickly Demote 26-Year-Old During Blue Jays Series

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers kicked off their series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 6-5 win.

With this victory, the Tigers have now won each of their last five games and will be looking to keep it going against Toronto on Tuesday.

Now, as the Tigers continue their series against the Blue Jays, they have demoted one of their pitchers.

Detroit Tigers Demote Yilber Diaz to Triple-A Toledo

According to MLB.com’s transactions tracker, the Tigers have demoted pitcher Yilber Diaz to Triple-A Toledo.

Diaz being demoted comes just two weeks after he was called up to Detroit’s roster. Now, after being sent back down to Triple-A, the 26-year-old pitcher will be looking to impress. If he does, it would help his chances of receiving another call-up to the Tigers’ roster before the season is over.

Looking at Diaz

Diaz has appeared in five games this season split between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tigers, where he has a 0-0 record, a 16.50 ERA, and six strikeouts. However, he has been better for the Tigers lately, as he did not allow a run in each of his last two appearances.

Diaz has been effective in the minors this season, though. In 42 Triple-A appearances, he has a 3.71 ERA to go along with 64 strikeouts.

It will now be interesting to see what he can do after being demoted back to Triple-A Toledo. If he performs well, it would not be surprising if he gets another chance on the Tigers’ roster this season.