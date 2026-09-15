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Detroit Tigers Quickly Demote 26-Year-Old During Blue Jays Series

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Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 04: Yilber Díaz #62 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates an 8-0 win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Ng/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers kicked off their series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 6-5 win.

With this victory, the Tigers have now won each of their last five games and will be looking to keep it going against Toronto on Tuesday.

Now, as the Tigers continue their series against the Blue Jays, they have demoted one of their pitchers.

Detroit Tigers Demote Yilber Diaz to Triple-A Toledo

Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 04: Yilber Díaz #62 and Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers shake hands after an 8-0 win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Ng/Getty Images)

According to MLB.com’s transactions tracker, the Tigers have demoted pitcher Yilber Diaz to Triple-A Toledo.

Diaz being demoted comes just two weeks after he was called up to Detroit’s roster. Now, after being sent back down to Triple-A, the 26-year-old pitcher will be looking to impress. If he does, it would help his chances of receiving another call-up to the Tigers’ roster before the season is over.

Looking at Diaz

Atlanta Braves v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 08: Starting pitcher Yilber Diaz #45 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after pitching against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Diaz has appeared in five games this season split between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tigers, where he has a 0-0 record, a 16.50 ERA, and six strikeouts. However, he has been better for the Tigers lately, as he did not allow a run in each of his last two appearances.

Diaz has been effective in the minors this season, though. In 42 Triple-A appearances, he has a 3.71 ERA to go along with 64 strikeouts.

It will now be interesting to see what he can do after being demoted back to Triple-A Toledo. If he performs well, it would not be surprising if he gets another chance on the Tigers’ roster this season.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Quickly Demote 26-Year-Old During Blue Jays Series

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