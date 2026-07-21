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ESPN Set to Lay Off Longtime MLB Broadcaster After 33 Years

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KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 26: Karl Ravech of ESPN speaks on set the day before Game 1 of the 2015 World Series between the Royals and Mets at Kauffman Stadium on October 26, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

After unexpectedly laying off NFL analyst Ryan Clark on Monday, it appears ESPN is just getting started.

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, who first broke the Clark news, ESPN is expected to lay off longtime baseball announcer Karl Ravech after 33 years with the network.

ESPN’s Decision on Ravech

While an ESPN spokesperson declined to comment on Marchand’s report, it appears the network is simply undergoing another round of layoffs. However, few expected Ravech to be among those affected, especially in the middle of the MLB season while serving as the network’s lead baseball play-by-play announcer.

In fact, Ravech was on the call less than 24 hours earlier for Monday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Further in Marchand’s report, Ravech was reached by phone Tuesday morning and had yet to be informed, as ESPN planned to notify employees later that morning.

Ravech’s History With ESPN

Ravech first joined ESPN in 1993 and has served in several different roles during his time with the network.

He started as a SportsCenter anchor before eventually hosting Baseball Tonight and ESPN’s on-site coverage of the World Series.

Around 2013, he truly emerged as one of the network’s lead play-by-play voices. He also became a staple of the Little League World Series, one of the most popular baseball events ESPN has the rights to broadcast.

However, with Sunday Night Baseball transitioning to NBC, while ESPN still broadcasts select MLB games — including Monday night’s matchup — the network apparently saw an opportunity to move on from a prominent voice like Ravech as part of another round of unfortunate summer layoffs.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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ESPN Set to Lay Off Longtime MLB Broadcaster After 33 Years

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