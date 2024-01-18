46-Year-Old Relief Pitcher Still Has Hopes of Making an MLB Comeback

Fernando Rodney is a 17-year MLB veteran. He accomplished quite a bit during that time, compiling 327 career saves, appearing in three All-Star Games and winning a World Series title in 2019. He doesn’t want to be done yet, though.

The Athletic’s Sam Blum published a story on January 18 discussing Rodney and his desire to get back to the big leagues. The right-handed hurler will turn 47 years old on March 18. He last appeared in an MLB game in 2019 with the Washington Nationals. He allowed two runs on four hits, seven walks and five strikeouts across 4.2 postseason innings (four appearances) during Washington’s title run.

Rodney’s goal isn’t to simply toe the slab in an MLB game one more time before hanging up his spikes for good. The hurler thinks he still has a few years left. “I’m trying to get to 50,” Rodney said to Blum. “That’s my guess right now. I still touch 95, 94, 93, 92 when I want. I think there can be three more years. I want to reach there, then see how I feel.”

After winning a championship with the Nationals, Rodney signed a minor-league deal with the Houston Astros for the 2020 season. He was cut from the club’s alternative spring training site during the pandemic-shortened campaign. The reliever hasn’t received any offers from other big-league organizations since then, per Blum.

His confidence hasn’t been shaken, though. “I don’t know what they think, but they closed the door for a lot of good players,” Rodney said to Blum. “I feel like I can pitch in the big leagues because I throw strikes and get outs. My fastball and my changeup has been good.”

Where Rodney Has Been Since His Last MLB Appearance

Rodney’s desire to continue pitching has taken him to many places. He pitched for the Sugarland Skeeters of the Constellation Energy League in 2020. His tenure there lasted just one appearance, which was a shutout inning.

Since then, Rodney has pitched in the Dominican Winter League each of the past four years. His first two were spent with Leones del Escogido and his most recent two have been with the Gigantes del Cibao. He’s appeared in 18 games this season for Gigantes. Across 17 innings, Rodney has posted a 4.24 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 13 strikeouts.

He’s also played in the Mexican League since 2021, including stops with Toros de Tijuana, Diablos Rojos del Mexico and Leones de Yucatan, per his Baseball Reference page. Blum said in his story that Rodney is currently fielding offers from Mexican League teams and will likely play for the Campeche Pirates in 2024.

Fernando Rodney Has Played for a Lot of MLB Teams

While one can admire Rodney’s desire to pitch in the big leagues again, he’s had a career many would be jealous of. He made his MLB debut as a 25-year-old in 2002 with the Detroit Tigers. He spent seven years in the Motor City, his longest tenure with any club.

Rodney played for 10 other teams during his MLB career. Those organizations include the Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins.

His 327 career saves currently rank 18th all-time in MLB history, per Baseball Reference. He’s paired that with a 3.80 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 943 strikeouts in 933 innings. Rodney produced five different seasons of 30-plus saves, leading baseball with 48 in 2014. He also finished fifth in the 2012 American League Cy Young Award voting. That happened after twirling a 0.60 ERA and 0.77 WHIP with 76 strikeouts in 74.2 innings for the Rays.