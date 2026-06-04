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Houston Astros Acquire 7-Year MLB Player Before Pirates Game

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: LaMonte Wade Jr. #31 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by teammates after he scored against the Minnesota Twins in the bottom of the third inning at Oracle Park on July 14, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Houston Astros will finish their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

They are coming off an 11-9 win on Wednesday.

Houston Astros Acquire 7-Year MLB Player

GettyLaMonte Wade Jr. #35 of the Los Angeles Angels runs to first base against the Houston Astros in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 20, 2025 in Anaheim, California.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that the Astros are signing LaMonte Wade Jr.

Rome wrote: “The Astros are signing outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. to a major-league deal, sources tell @TheAthletic.”

Wade Jr. is batting .250 with 27 hits, seven home runs, 26 RBI’s, 27 runs and two stolen bases in 46 Triple-A games this year.

Wade Jr.’s Background

GettyLaMonte Wade Jr. #31 of the San Francisco Giants runs the bases against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 07, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Wade Jr. was picked in the 9th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

Following the Twins, Wade Jr. had the longest stint of his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants (4.5 seasons).

GettyLaMonte Wade Jr. #31 of the San Francisco Giants breaks his bat on his single against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Target Field on May 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 32-year-old has also spent time with the Los Angeles Angels over seven total MLB seasons.

He is batting .236 with 381 hits, 55 home runs, 185 RBI’s, 222 runs and 13 stolen bases in 560 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyLaMonte Wade Jr. #31 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on April 24, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@globoy2022: “Need pitching more importantly but sure why not”

@Astrosball0065: “Always liked that guy. Not sure what he has left.”

@H_TownRedRaider: “Dude had a .420 OBP in triple-a. If he can hack it in left field, it’s worth a shot.”

@TheAstrosLocker: “November 2024 me is excited by this no risk platoon signing.”

Astros Right Now

GettyManager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros speaks to press during spring training workouts at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 11, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Astros are currently 28-35 in 63 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League West.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 14-17 in 31 games at home).

Following the Pirates, the Astros will host the Athletics on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros Acquire 7-Year MLB Player Before Pirates Game

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