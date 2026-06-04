Houston Astros Acquire 7-Year MLB Player Before Pirates Game

On Thursday night, the Houston Astros will finish their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

They are coming off an 11-9 win on Wednesday.

Houston Astros Acquire 7-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Thursday’s game, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that the Astros are signing LaMonte Wade Jr.

Rome wrote: “The Astros are signing outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. to a major-league deal, sources tell @TheAthletic.”

Wade Jr. is batting .250 with 27 hits, seven home runs, 26 RBI’s, 27 runs and two stolen bases in 46 Triple-A games this year.

Wade Jr.’s Background

Wade Jr. was picked in the 9th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

Following the Twins, Wade Jr. had the longest stint of his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants (4.5 seasons).

The 32-year-old has also spent time with the Los Angeles Angels over seven total MLB seasons.

He is batting .236 with 381 hits, 55 home runs, 185 RBI’s, 222 runs and 13 stolen bases in 560 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@globoy2022: “Need pitching more importantly but sure why not”

@Astrosball0065: “Always liked that guy. Not sure what he has left.”

@H_TownRedRaider: “Dude had a .420 OBP in triple-a. If he can hack it in left field, it’s worth a shot.”

@TheAstrosLocker: “November 2024 me is excited by this no risk platoon signing.”

Astros Right Now

The Astros are currently 28-35 in 63 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League West.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 14-17 in 31 games at home).

Following the Pirates, the Astros will host the Athletics on Friday.