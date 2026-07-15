Hi, Subscriber

Houston Astros Acquire MLB Legend’s Son In Trade With Milwaukee Brewers

  • 678 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 23: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the eighth inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 23, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Houston Astros will resume action following the All-Star break when they host the Baltimore Orioles in Texas.

They are coming off a 6-5 loss to the Texas Rangers (on Sunday).

Houston Astros Acquire MLB Legend’s Son

GettyJadyn Fielder, 7-years-old, answers a question next to his father Prince Fielder #28 of the Detroit Tigers during a press conference to announce Fielder’s 9 year contract with the Tigers at Comerica Park on January 26, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan.

UPDATE: The Astros have officially announced the deal. 

On Wednesday, news came out that the Astros are making a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Later in the day, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that the Astros are acquiring Jadyn Fielder as part of the trade.

Rome wrote: “Jadyn Fielder, the son of Prince Fielder, is coming back to the Astros in the Lance McCullers Jr. deal, sources tell @TheAthletic. Jadyn Fielder is a 21-year-old, left-handed hitter with an .813 OPS in A-ball. He signed with the Brewers in 2024 as an UDFA.”

Social Media Reacts

Getty(L-R) Haven, Jadyn, (back) Chanel and Prince Fielder #28 of the Detroit Tigers pose after a press conference to announce his 9 year contract with the Tigers at Comerica Park on January 26, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@SleeperMLB: “The Astros are receiving Jadyn Fielder from the Brewers – yes, Prince’s son”

Dominic Cotroneo: “Official word from the Brewers: Jadyn Fielder is included in the deal to Houston.”

@lalle_r: “Baseball wise that doesn’t hurt… But it is a little sad 😢”

@AstrosFuture: “The #Astros acquired outfielder Jadyn Fielder from the Brewers today. The 21-year-old had a .813 OPS with 11 doubles. 3 home runs over 45 games in Single-A.”

Looking At Prince

GettyNational League All-Star Prince Fielder of the Milwaukee Brewers look on during the State Farm Home Run Derby at Busch Stadium on July 13, 2009 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Prince Fielder was picked in the 1st round of the 2002 MLB Draft.

The six-time MLB All-Star played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers over 12 seasons.

He hit 50 home runs during the 2007 season.

Astros Right Now

GettyManager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 7, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Astros come into Friday’s series as the third-place team in the American League West with a 47-51 record in 98 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 23-24 in 47 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Houston Astros Acquire MLB Legend’s Son In Trade With Milwaukee Brewers

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x