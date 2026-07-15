Houston Astros Acquire MLB Legend’s Son In Trade With Milwaukee Brewers

On Friday, the Houston Astros will resume action following the All-Star break when they host the Baltimore Orioles in Texas.

They are coming off a 6-5 loss to the Texas Rangers (on Sunday).

Houston Astros Acquire MLB Legend’s Son

UPDATE: The Astros have officially announced the deal.

On Wednesday, news came out that the Astros are making a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Later in the day, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that the Astros are acquiring Jadyn Fielder as part of the trade.

Rome wrote: “Jadyn Fielder, the son of Prince Fielder, is coming back to the Astros in the Lance McCullers Jr. deal, sources tell @TheAthletic. Jadyn Fielder is a 21-year-old, left-handed hitter with an .813 OPS in A-ball. He signed with the Brewers in 2024 as an UDFA.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@SleeperMLB: “The Astros are receiving Jadyn Fielder from the Brewers – yes, Prince’s son”

Dominic Cotroneo: “Official word from the Brewers: Jadyn Fielder is included in the deal to Houston.”

@lalle_r: “Baseball wise that doesn’t hurt… But it is a little sad 😢”

@AstrosFuture: “The #Astros acquired outfielder Jadyn Fielder from the Brewers today. The 21-year-old had a .813 OPS with 11 doubles. 3 home runs over 45 games in Single-A.”

Looking At Prince

Prince Fielder was picked in the 1st round of the 2002 MLB Draft.

The six-time MLB All-Star played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers over 12 seasons.

He hit 50 home runs during the 2007 season.

Astros Right Now

The Astros come into Friday’s series as the third-place team in the American League West with a 47-51 record in 98 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 23-24 in 47 games at home).