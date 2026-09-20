Houston Astros Announce Sudden Jose Altuve Change Before Braves Finale

On Sunday, the Houston Astros will look to avoid getting swept by the Atlanta Braves (at home).

They have dropped each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Astros lost by a score of 6-3 on Saturday.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com wrote (on Saturday): “The Braves beat the Astros, 6-3. The Astros have lost 9 of 13 and have fallen under .500 (77-78). They are in second place for the first time since July 30 and trail the Rangers by one game with seven remaining. Home finale tomorrow.”

Jose Altuve (who started at second base) finished with three hits.

Houston Astros Announce Sudden Jose Altuve Change

For Sunday’s game, the Astros have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Astros 9/20 J. Peña SS Y. Alvarez LF I. Paredes 3B J. Altuve DH Y. Diaz C C. Walker 1B C. Smith RF N. Allen 2B B. Matthews CF H. Brown SP”

Altuve (who is hitting 4th) has been moved to DH on Sunday.

The future Hall of Famer is currently batting .247 with 122 hits, 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, 66 runs and five stolen bases in 128 games.

He is in the middle of his 16th season (all with the Astros).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Sunday

Here’s what people are saying about the team’s lineup:

@PeytonR_25: “It’s a rough day to be an Astros fan. Astros lock in today please”

@DannyLoughery: “BRICE MATTHEWS WITH THE SEASON ON THE LINE THIS DUDE CANT BE FR🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@fredyus83: “Everybody except Joe loperfido🤬”

Looking At The Astros On Sunday

The Astros are the second-place team in the American League West with a 77-78 record in 155 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games (and are 39-41 in 80 games at home).

Following one more game with the Braves, the Astros will get the day off on Monday.

They will then head on the road for a series with the Seattle Mariners that starts on Tuesday night in Washington.