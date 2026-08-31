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Houston Astros Announce Sudden Jose Altuve Decision Before White Sox Series

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 23: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros walks back to the dugout after batting in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on August 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Houston Astros will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox (at home) in Texas.

They are coming off a 6-3 win over the New York Mets (on Sunday) at Citi Field.

Jose Altuve finished with two hits, two strikeouts and one run in five at-bats.

Houston Astros Announce Sudden Jose Altuve Decision

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros scores against the New York Mets after a throwing error during the seventh inning at Citi Field on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

For Monday’s game, the Astros have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Astros 8/31 J. Peña SS Y. Alvarez DH I. Paredes 3B C. Walker 1B D. Varsho CF C. Smith RF N. Velázquez LF N. Allen 2B C. Vázquez C P. Lambert SP”

Altuve has been removed from the lineup on Monday.

The future Hall of Famer is in the middle of his 16th season at the MLB level (all with the Astros).

Right now, Altuve is batting .248 with 106 hits, 14 home runs, 41 RBIs, 61 runs and four stolen bases in 111 games.

@SleeperAstros wrote: “Jose Altuve in the month of August: 28 H | 4 2B | 1 3B | 2 HR | 11 RBI 12 R | 9 BB | 2 SB He is slashing .308/.373/.440 with an OPS of .812 🔥”

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros reacts after flying out during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 13, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@AstrosHokage: “Altuves chasing 2500 hits and we bench him?”

@ThePakMn: “Need to start winning home games”

@George07224272: “Why is Altuve sitting. Why is Velasquez starting. Why is Diaz sitting. Espada needs to go. The division has not been won yet.”

GettyManager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 7, 2026 in Washington, DC.

@HTownJavy: “This lineup is suspect. Why is Velazquez starting better yet why is he still on this team? Smh”

@yamadori99: “That looks like a pretty weak hitting lineup. Some of them have had their moments for sure but it doesn’t look promising.”

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyJeremy Peña #3 of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

The Astros are the top team in the American League West with a 69-68 record in 137 games.

They are 33-35 in 68 games at home.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros Announce Sudden Jose Altuve Decision Before White Sox Series

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