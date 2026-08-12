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Houston Astros Star Jose Altuve Makes Honest Statement Amid Injury News

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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 08: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros looks on during the eighth inning of a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros continued their series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The Astros lost by a score of 4-1.

Jose Altuve left early with an injury.

The Astros wrote (via X): “Jose Altuve left tonight’s game due to a left foot contusion.”

UPDATE: Altuve is not in the lineup on Wednesday (h/t Underdog MLB).

Altuve Makes Honest Statement

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros reacts after being hit by a pitch in the top of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 11, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

After the game, Altuve made an honest statement about the injury.

Altuve (h/t Brian McTaggart of MLB.com): “I didn’t think it was going to be that bad but it was pretty sore.”

Looking At Altuve

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros walks back to the dugout after batting in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on August 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Altuve is in the middle of his 16th season at the MLB level (all with the Astros).

The future Hall of Famer is currently batting .240 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 35 RBIs, 54 runs and two stolen bases in 96 games.

He has helped lead the franchise to two World Series titles.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros is hit on the foot by a pitch in the top of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 11, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Astros got off to a slow start to the 2026 season.

That said, they are currently at the top of the American League West with a 61-60 record in 121 games.

Over their last ten games, the Astros have gone 5-5 (and they are 31-31 in 62 games on the road).

GettyNick Allen #20 of the Houston Astros turns a double play over Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the fifth inning at Oracle Park on August 11, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Astros will finish their series with the Giants.

They will then return home to host the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

SF Giants Right Now

GettyDrew Gilbert #0 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates scoring with Christian Koss #50 on a single by Drew Cavanaugh in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Oracle Park on August 11, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

As for the Giants, they are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 50-70 record in 120 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 28-30 in 58 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros Star Jose Altuve Makes Honest Statement Amid Injury News

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