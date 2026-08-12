Houston Astros Star Jose Altuve Makes Honest Statement Amid Injury News

On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros continued their series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The Astros lost by a score of 4-1.

Jose Altuve left early with an injury.

The Astros wrote (via X): “Jose Altuve left tonight’s game due to a left foot contusion.”

UPDATE: Altuve is not in the lineup on Wednesday (h/t Underdog MLB).

Altuve Makes Honest Statement

After the game, Altuve made an honest statement about the injury.

Altuve (h/t Brian McTaggart of MLB.com): “I didn’t think it was going to be that bad but it was pretty sore.”

Looking At Altuve

Altuve is in the middle of his 16th season at the MLB level (all with the Astros).

The future Hall of Famer is currently batting .240 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 35 RBIs, 54 runs and two stolen bases in 96 games.

He has helped lead the franchise to two World Series titles.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

The Astros got off to a slow start to the 2026 season.

That said, they are currently at the top of the American League West with a 61-60 record in 121 games.

Over their last ten games, the Astros have gone 5-5 (and they are 31-31 in 62 games on the road).

On Wednesday afternoon, the Astros will finish their series with the Giants.

They will then return home to host the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

SF Giants Right Now

As for the Giants, they are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 50-70 record in 120 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 28-30 in 58 games at home).