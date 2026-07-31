Houston Astros Aggressively Pursuing 3-Time All-Star Before Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline arrives Monday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. ET, giving teams one final chance to strengthen their rosters for a playoff push.

One club to watch is the Houston Astros, who enter Friday’s series against the Texas Rangers with a 55-55 record.

Houston’s biggest need remains starting pitching, and the front office continues to search for upgrades.

Astros Pursuing 3-Time All-Star

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Astros “keep asking” about San Francisco Giants ace and three-time All-Star Logan Webb. The Giants continue to insist he isn’t available.

“The Houston Astros and other teams keep asking about San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb,” Nightengale reported Friday. “And they keep being told he’s not going anywhere.”

“The Houston Astros and other teams keep asking about San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb. He they keep being told he’s not going anywhere”, per @BNightengale If Houston can somehow get Webb… that would be incredible — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) July 31, 2026

San Francisco is expected to sell at the deadline. The Giants are 47-62, 22 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and 10 games out of a National League Wild Card spot.

However, the Giants control Webb through the 2028 season, making it unlikely they’ll move their top starter despite Houston’s interest.

Webb’s 2026 Season

Webb last pitched on July 29, allowing two earned runs on five hits over 6.0 innings while striking out four.

He has pitched at least six innings in nine of his last 10 starts dating back to June 3.

Across 19 starts this season, Webb owns a 6-7 record with a 3.93 ERA over 119.0 innings. He has recorded 93 strikeouts, 30 walks, and a 1.12 WHIP.

Outside of his first two seasons in 2019 and 2020, Webb has never finished with an ERA above 4.00. He also led MLB in games started each of the last two seasons with 34 in 2024 and 33 in 2025.