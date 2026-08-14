Hi, Subscriber

Astros Announce Jose Altuve Decision Before Mariners Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jose Altuve, Astros
Getty
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 28: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros reacts after flying out to end the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Dodgers defeated the Astros 6-2. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros will be taking on the Seattle Mariners for a three-game weekend series.

This should be a fun matchup between the two teams from the American League West, setting up some nice playoff discourse. Houston is five games ahead of the Mariners in the division, giving both sides a chance to make a statement here.

As the team gets ready for the series, the Astros have announced the lineup for the game. Within, star Jose Altuve will be back in the lineup after missing time due to injury.

Altuve will be hitting in the No. 5 spot for the Astros in the series opener.

This article will be updated…

Matt Levine Matt Levine is a veteran sports journalist covering MLB, NFL, College Football, NBA, NHL, and more for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2026. More about Matt Levine

0 Comments

Astros Announce Jose Altuve Decision Before Mariners Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x