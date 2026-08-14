Astros Announce Jose Altuve Decision Before Mariners Series

The Houston Astros will be taking on the Seattle Mariners for a three-game weekend series.

This should be a fun matchup between the two teams from the American League West, setting up some nice playoff discourse. Houston is five games ahead of the Mariners in the division, giving both sides a chance to make a statement here.

As the team gets ready for the series, the Astros have announced the lineup for the game. Within, star Jose Altuve will be back in the lineup after missing time due to injury.

Altuve will be hitting in the No. 5 spot for the Astros in the series opener.

Astros 8/14 J. Peña SS

Y. Alvarez DH

I. Paredes 3B

T. Trammell LF

J. Altuve 2B

D. Varsho CF

C. Walker 1B

C. Smith RF

C. Vázquez C P. Lambert SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 14, 2026

This article will be updated…