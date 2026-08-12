Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve News During Giants Series

The Houston Astros lost 4-1 to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, setting up a series finale Wednesday afternoon to decide the three-game set.

Ahead of the matchup, Astros manager Joe Espada made a notable move centered around veteran infielder Jose Altuve after he left Tuesday’s game during his first at-bat after a pitch hit him in the foot.

Astros Make Altuve Decision

The Astros haven’t indicated whether Altuve will need an IL stint as he undergoes more imaging, but Espada is keeping him out of Wednesday’s lineup. Instead, Nick Allen will start at second base and bat eighth.

Daulton Varsho will move into the cleanup spot, where Altuve batted Tuesday. Christian Walker will also sit out, which will lead Lamonte Wade Jr. to start at first base.

Astros 8/12 J. Peña SS

Y. Alvarez DH

I. Paredes 3B

D. Varsho CF

L. Wade Jr. 1B

C. Smith RF

T. Trammell LF

N. Allen 2B

C. Vázquez C B. King SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 12, 2026

Altuve Speaks After Exiting Game

Altuve spoke to the media after exiting the game and admitted that he didn’t think the injury would hurt as much as it did, which led him to leave the game.

“I didn’t think it was going to be that bad but it was pretty sore, so I had to come out of the game,” Altuve told MLB.com. “It was getting a lot worse and I didn’t want to do anything stupid.”

Altuve’s 2026 Season

Altuve is batting .304 over the last week, but he’s had some inconsistencies at the plate this season. He’s batting .240 with a .695 OPS.

He has collected 89 hits, 13 home runs and 35 RBIs in 96 games and 371 at-bats this season.