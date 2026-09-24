Astros Confirm Worrying Updates Involving Pair Of Key Players

While the Houston Astros are one game below the .500 mark at 78-79, they’re leading the National League West Division with the MLB postseason on deck.

However, they’ve recently been dealt a series of worrying injury blows, and the latest updates are not encouraging.

During Tuesday’s contest against the Seattle Mariners, the Astros lost two key players, both of whom have recently been placed on the Injured List – and one player’s status is far more concerning.

The Latest Updates From The Houston Astros On Cristian Javier And Brice Matthews Are Not Good

During Tuesday’s game, Astros center fielder Brice Matthews reaggravated a previous injury while making a sliding catch in the outfield; he missed several months of this season with a left knee sprain and was placed on the 60-day injured list in mid-July.

On Wednesday, the Astros announced that he’d been placed on the 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation; the earliest he’ll be able to return is the American League Division Series, if the club advances.

However, the update on Javier is far worse. According to the Astros, Javier has suffered a Grade 2 right groin strain, an injury that typically takes at least four to eight weeks to fully heal; his season is over.

Earlier in the day, he was placed on the 15-day injured list. But this latest information essentially confirms that he’ll be unable to return for the Astros during the playoffs, barring a faster-than-usual healing process combined with a Houston miracle run to the World Series.

So far this season, Matthews has hit .201 while hitting seven home runs and 22 RBI along with a .587 OPS.

Brice Matthews Has Already MIssed Months This Season

The Astros selected Matthews in the first round (28th overall pick) in the 2023 MLB draft and signed him for $2.4 million.

He climbed through Houston’s minor league system, reaching Triple-A Sugar Land in 2024 and racking up 17 home runs, 64 RBIs and 41 stolen bases in 2025. He also hit for the cycle and earned a spot in the All-Star Futures Game.

Matthews made his MLB debut in July 2025 and hit his first two major league homers later that month.

He made Houston’s Opening Day roster in 2026 and hit his first career leadoff homer in May before the aforementioned left knee sprain landed him on the injured list on July 17.