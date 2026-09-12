Houston Astros Considering Carlos Correa Decision That Would Affect Jose Altuve

The Houston Astros are currently in the middle of an American League playoff push and will be getting a major reinforcement back very soon.

After being out since early May with a torn tendon in his ankle, veteran infielder Carlos Correa has rehabbed progressively over the last few months and is starting to see legitimate results as he’s running and hitting, with an anticipated return date set before the end of September.

If he stays on that timeline, he likely would be back before the playoffs start, but potentially with a few regular-season games left.

Astros Considering Correa Decision

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Astros are reportedly considering making a notable change with Correa when he does return, which would be moving him to second base.

The Astros’ potential move would affect veteran Jose Altuve, who would primarily serve as the designated hitter in this scenario.

That move would also give slugger and AL MVP favorite Yordan Alvarez more opportunities in the outfield, allowing the Astros to keep his bat in the lineup every day after the way he’s swung it this season.

Rosenthal: Astros considering moving Carlos Correa (ankle) to second base when he returns. Jose Altuve would serve as DH in this scenario. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 12, 2026

Looking at the Astros

Houston enters Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays after losing on a walk-off from Junior Caminero on Friday night in the series opener.

The Astros, however, hold a 75-73 overall record, which has them sitting in first place in the AL West. They even have a three-game lead over the next closest team, the Texas Rangers, with just 15 regular-season games remaining.

They’ll play the Rays on Saturday and Sunday, and then they’ll finish off their season with series against the Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners, and the Athletics.