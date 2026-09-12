Hi, Subscriber

Houston Astros Considering Carlos Correa Decision That Would Affect Jose Altuve

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros
Getty
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Carlos Correa #1 and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros interact during the fifth inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park on March 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are currently in the middle of an American League playoff push and will be getting a major reinforcement back very soon.

After being out since early May with a torn tendon in his ankle, veteran infielder Carlos Correa has rehabbed progressively over the last few months and is starting to see legitimate results as he’s running and hitting, with an anticipated return date set before the end of September.

If he stays on that timeline, he likely would be back before the playoffs start, but potentially with a few regular-season games left.

Astros Considering Correa Decision

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Astros are reportedly considering making a notable change with Correa when he does return, which would be moving him to second base.

The Astros’ potential move would affect veteran Jose Altuve, who would primarily serve as the designated hitter in this scenario.

That move would also give slugger and AL MVP favorite Yordan Alvarez more opportunities in the outfield, allowing the Astros to keep his bat in the lineup every day after the way he’s swung it this season.

Looking at the Astros

Houston enters Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays after losing on a walk-off from Junior Caminero on Friday night in the series opener.

The Astros, however, hold a 75-73 overall record, which has them sitting in first place in the AL West. They even have a three-game lead over the next closest team, the Texas Rangers, with just 15 regular-season games remaining.

They’ll play the Rays on Saturday and Sunday, and then they’ll finish off their season with series against the Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners, and the Athletics.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Houston Astros Considering Carlos Correa Decision That Would Affect Jose Altuve

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x