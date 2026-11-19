The Houston Astros haven’t traded anyone yet this offseason.

That’s likely to change, though. They have too many names involved in trade rumors for everyone to stay put. Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker are among those who could be on the move.

Paredes is the one with the most buzz lately, although Pena continues to capture attention, too.

It’s Paredes who earned a spot on what MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand calls his “All-Trade-Rumors Team.” The idea is that Paredes, among third basemen, is getting the most notoriety around the idea of him being traded.

Isaac Paredes Trade Update

Feinsand goes on to list the “buzz” around Paredes being traded as “high.”

“It feels like the Astros are going to trade someone this offseason, and Paredes is as good a candidate as any,” Feinsand writes. “Shortstop Jeremy Peña and first baseman Christian Walker – who are also in their final seasons before becoming free agents – could be in play as trade options as well. Trading Paredes would open up third base for Carlos Correa, who will be returning from surgery on his left ankle.”

Paredes is also coming off a solid enough season to draw some legitimate interest from other teams. This isn’t a case of the Astros trying to sell-low.

“Paredes has been productive during his two seasons with the Astros, making the AL All-Star team in 2025 and posting a 4.1 bWAR in 2026,” Feinsand writes. “The third baseman is due $13.35 million this season, his last before free agency, making him a good fit for markets of any size.”

Isaac Paredes Trade Timing

It’s worth watching to see if the Astros try to get such a deal done before December arrives, because with the calendar month change will also come the lockout.

Once the sport is locked out, trades won’t be able to be completed until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached and goes into effect. That could take months.

There’s nothing saying that the Astros have to trade Paredes in the next two weeks, but doing so would take one thing off their plate while also allowing everyone involved to have a little bit better idea about what their 2027 season could look like.